Lake Charles Was Destroyed by Hurricane Laura. America Has Already Moved On.

Commercial fisherman with strategic savings and insurance will survive, he added. “It’s the crabbers and shrimpers with no insurance, who pay bills by the seat of their pants. Those are the guys who will be killed off. But fishing is so far from my mind right now,” he admitted. “We’re on our third day now, and no one in Lake Charles has any electricity or water.”

Because, during Katrina, New Orleans Sheriff Marlin Gusman left prison inmates locked in their cells as the rest of the city evacuated, new hurricanes always make me worry for those incarcerated here in Louisiana, the world’s incarceration capital. Holly Hein Parker, who spoke to me from Houston, said her husband was evacuated by bus for Hurricane Laura from Gist State Jail in Beaumont, Texas, to nearby Ferguson. “They moved 3,400 incarcerated people in all. And if they’re moving that many people at once … I don’t see how they could be doing Covid prevention,” she said. “My husband says they were all packed in a gymnasium together like sardines.… When I asked if they were taking Covid protections, my husband just laughed.” The pandemic has already kept her husband from taking the special classes necessary for his parole, and kept him in jail for unnecessary extra months. Parker now fears Laura may keep him imprisoned even longer.



Lake Charles is also part of Louisiana’s famous Acadiana region, a central location for almost all of the zydeco bands in the world. “The entirety of Lake Charles, from Cameron on the Gulf Coast all the way up to DeQuincy, Deridder, and Shreveport, it’s complete and total destruction,” said Lake Charles native accordion player and bandleader Sean Ardoin, great-grandson of Creole accordionist Amédé Ardoin, grandson of famous Creole musician Bois Sec Ardoin, and son of Lawrence “Black” Ardoin, who led the Ardoin Brothers band. “At my house I have trees down, but I prayed so hard they wouldn’t hit the house that it worked,” Ardoin laughed. “I do have roof damage. And I had a really well-built gazebo, a very big structure, that’s now leaning against my house.”