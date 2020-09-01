Lake Charles Was Destroyed by Hurricane Laura. America Has Already Moved On.

When Hurricane Laura hit last week, all I could think about was Katrina. The world considers August 29 the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. For New Orleans residents like myself, that date marks the mere beginning of a disaster which unfolded over the course of a week and then reverberated for years and years. It’s a trauma we relive with each new storm. And despite climate scientists’ many warnings to prepare for more storms ahead, the fundamental pattern of human suffering and inequity seems to repeat itself.



Hurricane Katrina passed over New Orleans on August 29, 2005. Over the next day or so, the area filled with water from the many breaches in the federally built levee system that was supposed to protect the city. My neighbors then either died or were rescued from their roofs, as the Superdome and the Convention Center filled with the city’s most vulnerable residents. Then drinking water ran out, and somehow no one could get water to my suffering neighbors for almost a week.

My partner and I, evacuated to Florida, learned about our beloved city’s destruction through the racist prism of national television. Nancy Grace was the first talking head I watched shift focus from the information we really needed onto “looting”—as if TV and diaper theft represented the worst things happening during that week of death and destruction.

“I remember hearing these nightmare stories about what was happening in the Superdome, which turned out not to be true,” Evlondo Cooper told me over the phone this week. A senior writer and researcher for Media Matters who analyzed 669 news segments covering Louisiana’s last several big hurricanes, Cooper’s also a native New Orleanian whom Katrina forced out. “The mainstream media definitely played up the angle, ‘They’re animals, they’re killing and raping each other,’ but none of those segments mentioned the disproportionate impacts of storms on communities of color,” said Cooper. “And this ends up leading to public policies that don’t take into account the lived experienced and material needs of marginalized communities.”

Cooper’s last point has proven abundantly true in New Orleans in the 15 years since Katrina. Today, a tourist could look around at the cleaned-up, renovated city and forget the flood ever happened. Locals, though, don’t see an uplifting comeback story. Racial inequity still poisons everything here. Our public schools became union-busting charter schools, with community control swapped out for six-figure CEOs. AirBnB arrived in New Orleans during Katrina’s protracted housing crisis, and soon the country’s “oldest Black neighborhood,” the Treme, became the city’s newest white neighborhood, with whole blocks converted into short-term rentals—faux-tels in local parlance—that currently sit empty during the pandemic.