“The Whole Family Was Swept Away”

At first, Scott wanted to give up on White Sulphur Springs, where he was born 65 years ago and where he has lived all his life. “Some people rebuilt by the creek,” he said. “New coding was set into effect after the floods. Houses have to be two feet above the water line. If I had to sleep next to a creek again, I could never do that.” He got an offer to live in the city’s new flood-victim housing, called City of Hope. “I live there now, up on the hill. I feel safe.”

Scott is still troubled by memories—not just of his wife, but of how close he came to losing others as well. “My son, his wife, and their kids were able to escape to the attic, when their house flooded,” he said. “My son was paddling the water away with his hands to keep the family safe.”

Two months after the tragedy, Scott turned to religion. “I got baptized, and I knew why God was talking to me and why he sought me out.” He also took solace from the memorial, where he visits often to be with Belinda, and where the residents can gather to grieve the lost ones and dream for a better future.