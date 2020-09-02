The 2016 West Virginia flood—considered a 1,000-year natural event with a 0.1 percent probability of happening in any given year—ravaged Greenbrier County on June 23 that year. Torrential rain and thunder, rising 10 to 12 inches in 12 hours, turned quiet creeks into flash floods that ran down steep hills, alleyways, and streets, washing away roads, houses, and entire neighborhoods. Twenty-three people lost their lives.

“I heard the thunder and lightning all day,” said Ronnie Scott, a resident of White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier Valley. After watching a high school basketball game while it rained outside, he returned to the house he built for his family. His wife, Belinda, was cooking supper as he took a cold drink from the fridge and went out to the porch.

In the time it had taken him to park the car and get that drink, “the creek had risen like 15 feet,” he said. “I told Belinda to take her car and leave the house immediately.” Scott, in the meantime, tried to pull his camper up on the nearby hill to safety.

“The water was full across my street,” he recalled. “Fences, trees, walls, and other debris were flooding down the creek. I started beating doors, screaming and howling to get neighbors to come out and go up on the hill. I got five of my neighbors out.” One neighbor, a dad, refused to leave. “Soon the water was going through their windows. The whole family was swept away. The rescuers did not find their 14-year-old girl’s body until two months later.”

“Last thing she said to me was that she smelled gas.”

Unbeknownst to Scott, Belinda had gone back to the house to rescue their dog and cat while he helped their neighbors. She was trapped.