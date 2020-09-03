The Making of the “Good CIA”

For decades, it’s been an article of faith among leftists that the CIA is fundamentally malign, and has been since its founding. Its purpose was to extend American hegemony; its method dirty tricks (not excluding murder) to undermine popular movements or governments and impose brutal right-wing authoritarian regimes in client states. We can recite the agency’s outrages as a shorthand litany: Mossadegh, Arbenz, Trujillo, Bay of Pigs, Diem, MK-ULTRA, Congress for Cultural Freedom, CHAOS, Allende, Mobutu, “Family Jewels,” Shah, Contras, Afghanistan, Curveball, “Slam Dunk.”



Yet in recent years, the CIA’s image has softened. Outrage against Obama’s CIA-led drone warfare program was relatively muted, and during his administration the agency experienced no Iraq-scale debacles. In academia, the “new Cold War studies” has in the last 20 years painted a more rounded picture of the CIA’s activities during the conflict. Soviet communism really was an aggressive threat in the 1940s and 1950s, and an intelligence service was genuinely necessary, even many leftists now grant. Such studies—by scholars like Hugh Wilford, Penny von Eschen, and myself—have also dialed back some of the conspiratorial froth typical of earlier exposés, arguing that just because the CIA tried to get involved and run things doesn’t mean that it succeeded, or that it held as much sway as people think. The agency was not ultimately and fully responsible for the Vietnam War, or the dirty wars in 1970s Latin America, or the dominance of Abstract Expressionism. Cultural and geopolitical history are just too complex for that.

The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War—A Tragedy in Three Acts by Scott Anderson Buy on Bookshop

The effect, if not the intention, has been to cool the fury against the agency and subtly recast it in the public imagination. In the last 15 years or so, prestige pop culture has assisted in this image surgery, with sympathetic, textured depictions of the agency in films like Zero Dark Thirty and Argo and series like Homeland (often endorsed by or even concocted within the CIA itself). In these stories, CIA agents courageously put their safety and careers in jeopardy to protect the same people—ordinary citizens of Iran or Pakistan or Venezuela—whom the CIA’s actual plots have done so much to immiserate. The International Spy Museum, which could have been designed by the CIA’s public relations office, has become one of Washington, D.C.’s most popular tourist attractions. Last year, Reese Witherspoon’s book club, an influential force in American bookselling today, put Lara Prescott’s novel The Secrets We Kept—which revolves around the CIA’s championing of Dr. Zhivago and thus links the agency with artistic and personal freedom—on the bestseller list. In this year’s juiciest podcast, journalist Patrick Radden Keefe investigated the CIA’s possible involvement in writing the Scorpions’ 1990 monster ballad “Wind of Change.” Insipid as the song is, who could be against power chords reverberating freedom from the crumbled Wall all the way to the moribund Soviet Union? So what if the song lacked artistic integrity?

A new book on the prehistory of the agency, Scott Anderson’s The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War—a Tragedy in Three Acts, continues this project of showing a government agency both essential and partially cleansed of its notorious fiascos and excesses. Anderson sees the CIA’s worst actions as the products of outside decisions by arrogant and ignorant politicians and officials in the executive branch. But what situates his book in the wave of CIA revisionism is his contention that the agency’s operations branch was not full of cowboys and adventurers willing to throw any kind of spaghetti at the wall but was rather led by agents and administrators who were, for the most part, cautious and judicious, dubious about the cockamamie schemes proposed to them by people who would never have to get their own hands dirty.

Prestige pop culture has assisted in the image surgery, with sympathetic, textured depictions of the agency in films often endorsed by or even concocted within the CIA itself.

In the aggregate, this wave of scholarly and popular revisionism about the agency is welcome, particularly in dispelling simplistic or conspiratorial thinking. But it may run the risk of glossing over the magnitude of the political, economic, and human tragedies the CIA caused or exacerbated. More importantly, this makeover leaves us vulnerable to future adventurism and blunders from an agency with an appalling track record, little meaningful public oversight, and a preoccupation with its own public image, and which has long been susceptible to misuse by the White House.