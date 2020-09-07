Fox News Shares the Blame for Trump’s Deranged, Ruinous Presidency

Throughout history, presidents have singled out particular reporters for special access. Franklin Roosevelt often favored The New York Times’ Arthur Krock with inside information. John F. Kennedy’s close personal relationship with Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee is documented in Bradlee’s book, Conversations With Kennedy. It’s an arrangement that suits both parties—reporters get scoops, while presidents get to put their spin on the news in a relatively unfiltered form.

Donald Trump, however, has gone far beyond past practices to favor an entire news organization, Fox News. In return, Fox gives Trump fawning, obsequious coverage, according to a new book, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of the Truth, by CNN’s media analyst Brian Stelter. In great detail, he shows how access to Trump can make or break careers at Fox, with millions upon millions of dollars in ratings-driven compensation at stake.

Sean Hannity, whose 9:00 p.m. Fox show is the network’s highest rated, is the unquestioned leader of the pack when it comes to Trump sycophancy. Trump virtually dictates Hannity’s programming, and Hannity has little choice but to comply. In return, Hannity gets interviews with Trump almost on demand, and is a close private adviser to Trump off the air as well.

But the most influential show is Fox & Friends, which runs from 6:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern time. That’s because Trump is an early riser and a television junkie who gets the bulk of his information about everything from cable news. In lieu of briefings from his advisers or even reports in daily newspapers, Trump relies heavily on oral downloads of dubiously sourced information from Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Steve Doocy, the morning show’s three co-anchors. They often establish Trump’s priorities, his interests, and take on the news of the day, as evidenced by his frequent early morning tweets that regularly follow Fox & Friends commentary in real time.

Stelter reports that Trump administration officials must beg for interviews on Fox & Friends just so Trump will see them and in the process get briefed on some subject for which he’s otherwise too preoccupied to reserve office time. Corporations have also learned about Trump’s addiction to the show and exploit it by buying advertising in its time slot. (Unfortunately for them, Trump likes to watch Fox & Friends on delay so he can fast forward through commercials.)