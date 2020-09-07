Fox News Shares the Blame for Trump’s Deranged, Ruinous Presidency

Sean Hannity, whose 9 p.m. Fox show is the network’s highest-rated, is the unquestioned leader of the pack when it comes to Trump sycophancy. Trump virtually dictates Hannity’s programming, and Hannity has little choice but to comply. In return, Hannity gets interviews with Trump almost on demand and is a close private adviser to Trump off the air as well.

But the most influential show is Fox & Friends, which runs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern time. That’s because Trump is an early riser and a television junkie who gets the bulk of his information about everything from cable news. In lieu of briefings from his advisers or even reports in daily newspapers, Trump relies heavily on oral downloads of dubiously sourced information from Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Steve Doocy, the morning show’s three co-anchors. They often establish Trump’s priorities, his interests, and take on the news of the day, as evidenced by his frequent early morning tweets that regularly follow Fox & Friends commentary in real time.

Stelter reports that Trump administration officials must beg for interviews on Fox & Friends just so Trump will see them and, in the process, get briefed on some subject for which he’s otherwise too preoccupied to reserve office time. Corporations have also learned about Trump’s addiction to the show and exploit it by buying advertising in its time slot. (Unfortunately for them, Trump likes to watch Fox & Friends on delay so he can fast-forward through commercials.)