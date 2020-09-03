Wall Street’s Greedy Indifference to Human Misery

All this has me thinking back to a term, “plutonomy,” that was in vogue a decade ago, when the U.S. workforce was still struggling to recover from the Great Recession of 2007–9. As I noted at the time (“Brooks Brothers Bolshevism,” September 24, 2011), the word “plutonomy” sounded like agitprop straight out of The Daily Worker. But this cartoonish term was coined by three Citigroup analysts to describe a U.S. economy in which the bottom 99 percent in the income distribution had, for all practical purposes, ceased to participate.



“Economic growth is powered by and largely consumed by the wealthy few,” the Citibank study declared. “The earth is being held up by the muscular arms of its entrepreneur-plutocrats.” Although they sounded like sansculottes, the Citibank analysts were actually pro-plutonomy—that is to say, they were advising rich people not to invest in anything that depended too much on the well-being of the great unwashed.



We’re often told not to mistake the stock market for the economy. The economy reflects the level of prosperity within the larger society. The stock market reflects merely the mood of the investor class, which is much more quirky and changeable. If the larger society, and especially workers, are hurting, then eventually the stock market is going to hurt, too, but it’s not going to be a direct line from A to B.

