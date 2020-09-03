Wall Street’s Greedy Indifference to Human Misery

With Labor Day fast approaching, unemployment stands at 10.2 percent, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is down 31.7 percent, and the stock market is at or near record highs. The economy, as it’s commonly understood, is a smoking ruin, and Wall Street doesn’t care.

We’ll get a new unemployment report on Friday, and judging from a sort of preview issued every month by the private payroll firm ADP, it’s going to fall short of expectations, which aren’t high. But according to CNN’s Fear & Greed Index (its delightfully blunt term for the put/call ratio), the bull market currently scores 75 out of 100, registering as “extreme greed,” and close to a two-year high. A year ago, when unemployment stood at 3.7 percent—close to a 20-year low—and when GDP was increasing rather than shrinking, the Fear & Greed Index was 25, registering as “Extreme Fear.”

All this has me thinking back to a term, “plutonomy,” that was in vogue a decade ago, when the U.S. workforce was still struggling to recover from the Great Recession of 2007-9. As I noted at the time (“Brooks Brothers Bolshevism,” Sept 24, 2011), the word “plutonomy” sounded like agitprop straight out of The Daily Worker. But this cartoonish term was coined by three Citigroup analysts to describe a U.S. economy in which the bottom 99 percent in the income distribution had, for all practical purposes, ceased to participate.



“Economic growth is powered by and largely consumed by the wealthy few,” the Citibank study declared. “The earth is being held up by the muscular arms of its entrepreneur-plutocrats.” Although they sounded like sans-culottes, the Citibank analysts were actually pro-plutonomy—that is to say, they were advising rich people not to invest in anything that depended too much on the well-being of the great unwashed.



We’re often told not to mistake the stock market for the economy. The economy reflects the level of prosperity within the larger society. The stock market reflects merely the mood of the investor class, which is much more quirky and changeable. If the larger society, and especially workers, are hurting, then eventually the stock market is going to hurt, too, but it’s not going to be a direct line from A to B.

