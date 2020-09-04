Big Oil’s Evil, Stupid Plan to Drown the World in Plastic

Only about 5 percent of the world’s plastics actually get recycled, the CarbonTracker report finds. Thirty-six percent of plastic products are thrown away after a single use, and 40 percent end up in the environment. China—where the United States had sent much of its plastic waste, historically—banned plastic waste imports in 2018, sending shockwaves through the recycling industry; state-owned firms there, it’s worth noting, are themselves investing heavily in petrochemicals production for export. Changes to the 1989 Basel Convention last May now mean that in 2021 the U.S.—because it is not a party to the treaty—will be barred from trading plastics waste with countries that are not OECD members, 37 of the world’s wealthiest economies. Other countries seeking to export most types of plastic will need to seek the prior and informed consent of the governments they’re exporting it to. In other words, an uncommonly strong and timely international agreement may have cut the U.S. off from treating the global south as a dumping ground for its plastic waste.



Unsurprisingly, U.S. trade representatives and the country’s biggest industries have hotly opposed these changes and are already looking for workarounds. Documents revealed by Unearthed have shown that U.S. trade representatives have had a cozy relationship with the American Chemistry Council—a lobby group including the country’s biggest oil and gas companies—to hammer out a bilateral agreement with Kenya that would allow the U.S. to ship more so-called end-of-life plastics there; plastics are already America’s biggest export to Kenya. As The New York Times reported, public outcry over this influx has led to the government implementing some of the strictest anti-plastic policies in the world. Civil society groups warn the country is already inundated with shipped-in waste that’s leaching harmful chemicals into the air, water, and soil. Like much of the rest of the oil and gas industry’s activities, its foray into plastics is premised on being able to pass tremendous social, environmental, and financial costs onto mostly nonwhite people it can keep out of sight and out of mind. Uncharacteristically, global governance agreements could finally help close on-ramps to places that have historically been treated as sacrifice zones. Corporations and their allies in government, though, are waging a dirty fight to keep them open.



Kathy Hipple, an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, says petrochemicals are just another sign of the fossil fuel industry’s mounting distress. “The whole fundamental financials of the oil and gas industry are very shaky right now. The industry is extremely vulnerable. The market capitalization of some of these companies is less than half of what it was a few years ago,” she said, pointing to the fact that—with ExxonMobil now delisted from the S&P500—energy now accounts for just 2.34 percent of that index. “Oil companies are struggling to figure out their next move, and my view is that legacy companies rarely pivot sufficiently in time.” Ørsted, the Danish state-owned oil and gas company, is one of very few examples of companies that have successfully diversified into renewables. “But it’s also controlled by the Danish government, and the Danish government made a bold decision,” Hipple said.



From fracking to ethane cracking, oil and gas companies have made their fair share of bad investments over the last few years, flooding markets with fossil fuels it doesn’t need and plastics it may not want—never mind the cost of all that to the planet. Given their increasingly dangerous track record, it may be worth asking whether today’s oil and gas CEOs are the best people to let call all the shots as their companies lurch toward financial and planetary ruin.