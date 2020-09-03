Why Matt Drudge’s Feud With Donald Trump Matters

Drudge’s sensibility has always been more tabloid than ideological. He has broken some huge stories—most famously Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky—but the precise nature of his influence has always been hard to pin down. John Harris and Mark Halperin whiffed when they described him as the “Walter Cronkite of our era.” Brian Williams came closer when, in 2007, he described the Drudge Report as “America’s bulletin board, and much more than that.” Obsessed over by reporters and politicians alike, it has greater influence and a bigger audience than tip sheets like Politico’s Playbook. Drudge’s knack is for turning gossip into news, whether it is trivial but real (John Edwards’s $400 haircut during the 2008 primary) or fake and malicious (a Bill Clinton Black love child, a claim that Barack Obama’s birth certificate was forged).



Much of Drudge’s early success came from filling a void. The early online political press skewed left; Drudge appeared as a correction and, as a result, instantly gained millions of readers who were looking for a different perspective. At the same time, Drudge is idiosyncratic and obsessed with things that rarely feature in the political press: the box office, celebrity gossip, weird sex, and conspiracy theories, particularly involving government surveillance. He is not here, like Fox News, solely to do conservative agitprop. He’s a muckraker and gossip hound fixated on the buttoned-up press’s failures to report all that’s lurid and controversial—i.e., the good stuff. He’s less Walter Cronkite than some unholy cross between Gawker and Milo Yiannopoulos (an old Drudge favorite).



Does Drudge even have a political viewpoint? He loved Hillary Clinton before he hated her. As Philip Weiss wrote in New York in 2007, “The one person Drudge seems to believe can lead is Hillary Clinton. Though Drudge often savages Hillary, he is convinced that she will make history, and he seems determined, in spite of himself, to empower her.” He fixated on Clinton’s rivals that year in much the same way he focused on Trump’s eight years later. “That House is going pink,” Drudge said in 2007.

