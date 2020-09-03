Why Matt Drudge’s Feud With Donald Trump Matters

In the summer of 2016, Matt Drudge hammered the same story again and again on his eponymous news aggregation website the Drudge Report: Hillary Clinton was not well. She was old and sick and feeble, unable to navigate even a small set of steps without the help of multiple aides. These stories, often coupled with the hashtag #HillaryHealth, complimented the storyline that Clinton was, with her husband, a symbol of the decaying, corrupt political establishment.

Drudge had already helped Donald Trump immensely earlier in the campaign cycle by focusing his ire on primary rivals like Jeb Bush and Ted Cruz. While many news outlets focused on the role that newer conservative publications, particularly Breitbart, played in Trump’s surprise victory in 2016, none played a more decisive role than the Drudge Report.



Four years later, it is Trump who is being depicted as a deranged, infirm maniac. In just the last week Drudge has hailed Joe Biden’s attacks against the president and amplified Trump’s bizarre, unprovoked denial that a series of mini-strokes sent him to Walter Reed Hospital last fall.



What happened? Trump’s allies in conservative media think they know. In June, Tucker Carlson described Drudge as “firmly a man of the progressive left” and suggested that the site was now comparable to The Daily Beast or “any other woke propaganda outlet posing as a news company.” Radio host and Fox News regular Mark Levin has described the Drudge Report as a “NeverTrumper” site. On Tuesday, the president himself weighed in, incorrectly claiming, “Drudge didn’t support me in 2016.”

Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s “candidate”. https://t.co/9FraoFqOKq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The exact details of the Trump-Drudge divorce remain shrouded in mystery, thanks in large part to Drudge’s status as the Howard Hughes of media. Ensconced in south Florida, he rarely grants interviews and hasn’t commented on the split. (When a Columbia Journalism Review reporter told him that he was curious about his thoughts on his president, Drudge replied, “You and everybody else.”) But a closer look at Drudge and his role as a media impresario reveals clues both to his own behavior and the current state of the conservative infotainment complex.