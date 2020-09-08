My 98 Days in Unemployment Purgatory

He asked me the application questions over the phone: “Did your place of employment close as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic?” I told him I had been laid off, but that the Vice offices were still open—did that count? He asked where I worked now. I said that as a freelancer, any work I was able to do was from my desk at home. He repeated the question. I replied, “So you’re asking did my home close as a direct result of Covid-19?” He repeated the question. I said no. I hung up the phone and sat quietly at the desk in my office, which had stayed open during the pandemic because it is also my bedroom.

After months of a slow, bureaucratic drag, what came next happened quickly: My rejection from PUA arrived in the mail just days later. It was now August. I filed for an appeal, while also reaching out to a former colleague who worked in unemployment policy and multiple unemployment lawyer help lines. After many calls and emails, I was told that, actually, I should be eligible for regular unemployment; the problem was a mess with the number of specific calendar quarters I had worked in. (I would go into the details of the “alternate base period,” but I’ll spare you the suffering.) Every conversation with an expert gave me a flood of relief that something might change; every grain of solid information felt like an undeserved treasure. They told me to reapply, so I did.

By the end of August, almost four months later, I finally got my unemployment. It took 98 days.

As I waited, the Labor Department called—not because I had reapplied, but to return my Twitter message from June. After I explained my situation again, I was told that, actually, I should be eligible for PUA. “Why did you think your place of employment didn’t close as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic?” the representative asked me. I explained that the Vice (and my home) office didn’t close. “See, this is the problem—people are really overinterpreting these questions,” he said. OK, buddy, I thought, as I recalled my conversation with the last representative. By the end of August, almost four months later, I finally got my unemployment. It took 98 days.