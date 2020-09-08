My 98 Days in Unemployment Purgatory

When the pandemic hit and millions of people lost their jobs, my beat as a reporter at Vice swiftly changed to covering unemployment. I spoke to workers—teachers, ride-share drivers, servers—who were dialing unemployment offices hundreds of times a day, desperate for any type of relief. Our team called offices in all 50 states and found only two people actually picked up, illustrating how impossible it was to get help from a real person. I spoke to labor lawyers and policy experts who themselves were struggling to parse the federal government’s complicated new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance guidelines.

“Good thing we’re doing all this reporting on unemployment insurance so we will know what to do when we lose our jobs,” I joked to my editor in April. By May, I was laid off, along with most of the people on my desk, along with some 21 million others.

But at least I had a good grasp on the system. My claim seemed clear-cut: I was laid off from a full-time W-2 job, with regular paystubs, because of the Covid-19 recession. I was also coming from a union job, which meant that I had lawyers and union staff to help me with the application process. I was out of work, but I was lucky. But what followed—a summer spent plumbing the cursed depths of unemployment rules—quickly tested that premise.

I applied through the DOL’s online portal, entering my income and dutifully certifying my claim every Sunday. Weeks went by and most of my former coworkers got their applications approved. I heard nothing. On June 4, as some 18 million people remained unemployed, I messaged the New York Department of Labor’s (DOL) Twitter account because one lawyer from an unemployment webinar I helped organize a few weeks after I was laid off had advised that it was the fastest way to get through.

They were right, which still feels insane. After I sent the private message, someone from the department took my name and said I would receive a call. Two weeks later, I reached back out to say I hadn’t received a call. They took my name again. As I waited, I scoured a Facebook group, forebodingly named “HELP US - NYS Unemployment Issues,” that I had found months back in the course of my reporting. People posted that the real trick to actually getting in touch with someone was to get routed through the governor’s office. Every time I learned something new, I would text my friends, who were sick of me, to “update” them on “my new life.”