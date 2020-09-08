The Monsoon Season That Drowned Chennai, India

She volunteered at the nearby Egmore Children’s Hospital, delivering blankets and clean clothes to survivors. “I had to walk in some water,” she said. “The hospital didn’t flood, even though it was surrounded by floodwaters. I also picked up emergency supplies for the hospital that were delivered to other parts of the town. I volunteered at the hospital for about one week. In the meantime, the slum dwellers were evacuated to nearby colleges.”

Devastated communities didn’t always welcome the help. “There was a lot of anger,” Rajkumar said. “My friends brought pizzas for the dwellers, and they said: ‘What is this? We don’t want any pizzas.’ It got rowdy, and they threw the pizzas back to them. There was and still is a lot of resentment because of the division of people into those who have and those who don’t.”

Rajkumar believes the reason for the divide is governmental corruption. “The government doesn’t really look after our people,” she said. “They allocate money to many things, but it doesn’t get delivered. It’s more about themselves: ‘How can I fill my pockets?’”