The Monsoon Season That Drowned Chennai, India

In 2015, the winter monsoon season brought torrential rains to Chennai, in southern India. Unprecedented floods followed, and some parts of the city of 6 million residents experienced floodwaters as high as 8 feet. About 130,000 people were evacuated to relief shelters; 347 people died, as well as 3,889 cattle meant to provide sustenance.

The government warning came too late for many Chennai residents. The heaviest recorded rains in more than a century had overwhelmed the dam. Photographer and artist Anjali Ponni Rajkumar was at home with her family in the affluent Purusawalkam neighborhood when the disaster began. She left immediately to help other residents.

“It took everybody by surprise,” said 42-year-old Rajkumar, who runs her grandfather’s photo emporium and specializes in wedding photography. “The warning didn’t prepare us by any means. First, officials didn’t anticipate the extent of these rains and were forced to open the floodgates of some of the city’s 30 waterways. One close to me overflooded, and some of the poor residents along the riverbanks swam to safety. Slum dwellers don’t live in houses, but in huts, so they couldn’t seek safety anywhere else.”

Some affluent areas in the city were affected, too.

“There, people did much better because they sought safety on higher floors or on the rooftops on their houses, and rescue boats were able to pick them up, and they checked into hotels,” Rajkumar said.