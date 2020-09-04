Your State Flag Might Not Be Racist, but It’s Offensively Ugly

There are few symbols more potent in American life than the national flag. Colin Kaepernick helped fuel a movement by kneeling during a ceremony that honors it; President Donald Trump once proposed stripping the citizenship of anyone who desecrates it. But for all the reverence and affinity that comes with the Stars and Stripes—or perhaps because of it—state flags often fall far shorter in public esteem.

That’s why I was so pleased to see this week’s results of Mississippi’s flag redesign process. The state passed a law in June that abolished the old state flag, which bore the Confederate battle emblem, and created a commission to consider some brand new, nontreasonous designs for voters to approve in November. On Wednesday, after a month of whittling down the various submissions, it approved a strong, inclusive design featuring a blue backdrop with red bars on the sides, centering a white magnolia surrounded by a ring of stars.

The floral choice “represents Mississippi’s sense of hope and rebirth, as the Magnolia often blooms more than once and has a long blooming season,” the state’s official description read. “The circle of twenty stars represents Mississippi as the twentieth state of the United States of America and is anchored by the gold five-point star, which stands alone. This star represents our first peoples, the indigenous Native American tribes of the land that would become Mississippi.”



The change is long overdue, as Mississippi was the last state in the Union to feature overt Confederate symbols on its state flag. (If voters reject the new flag this fall, the commission will simply choose a new design for the next election.) It represents perhaps the most significant change yet in the national reckoning over white supremacist symbols in civic spaces. But it also shows the high level of thoughtfulness that can be brought to bear in a modern state-flag redesign process—and the quality of the product such a process can yield. This is a lesson that many other states should take to heart.

There are some exceptions to the generally poor quality of U.S. state flags. New Mexico, which ranked first in a 2001 survey by the North American Vexillological Association, is a striking yellow field with the red sun symbol of the Zia people at the center. Alaska’s dark blue banner features the Big Dipper constellation and the North Star, reflecting its status as the northernmost state. Others carry historical weight. Maryland’s eclectic yellow, red, and white flag draws upon Lord Baltimore’s coat of arms. California’s flag is a modernized version of the one flown during its revolt against Spanish colonial rule in the mid-nineteenth century. Washington, D.C., appropriately based its flag upon George Washington’s ancestral family crest.