America Is Not Reliving 1968

A Harris Poll in late August 1968 found that 81 percent of Americans believed that “law and order has broken down in this country.” And 59 percent said that “Negroes who start riots” were a major cause. (Fifty-six percent felt that Communists were another major cause.) In the same poll—in which the level of overt racism was shocking—50 percent of white Americans agreed, “Negroes smell different.” And 44 percent of whites were not embarrassed to tell a pollster that Blacks in their view had “less native intelligence.”

In contrast, almost all the evidence from the spate of post-convention polling released this week suggests that Trump’s demagoguery on race is simply not working. For all the demonization by Trump and the Republicans, the Black Lives Matter movement remains relatively popular. After the shootings and deaths in Kenosha, Wisconsin should, in theory, be the swing state most receptive to law and order fears. Instead, a Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters found that they preferred Biden to Trump by a 47-to-42 percent margin in terms of who could do a better job with “policing and criminal justice.” Even more ominously for the Republican ticket, a national Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters found that 50 percent believe that having Trump as president makes them feel less safe, despite the president’s Inaugural claims in 2017 that he alone would end what he called “American carnage.”



Furthermore, Nixon and the Republicans in 1968 had another issue working for them that dominated the campaign year—Lyndon Johnson’s war in Vietnam. A Gallup Poll from July of that year found that 46 percent of the voters considered Vietnam the most pressing issue facing the nation, significantly more than any other topic. Other surveys from that summer—including Nixon’s internal polls—reached a similar conclusion.