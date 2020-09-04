America Is Not Reliving 1968

In contrast, almost all the evidence from the spate of post-convention polling released this week suggests that Trump’s demagoguery on race is simply not working. For all the demonization by Trump and the Republicans, the Black Lives Matter movement remains relatively popular. After the shootings and deaths in Kenosha, Wisconsin should, in theory, be the swing state most receptive to law-and-order fears. Instead, a Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters found that they preferred Biden to Trump by a 47-to-42 percent margin in terms of who could do a better job with “policing and criminal justice.” Even more ominously for the Republican ticket, a national Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters found that 50 percent believe that having Trump as president makes them feel less safe, despite the president’s Inaugural claims in 2017 that he alone would end what he called “American carnage.”



Furthermore, Nixon and the Republicans in 1968 had another issue working for them that dominated the campaign year—Lyndon Johnson’s war in Vietnam. A Gallup Poll from July of that year found that 46 percent of the voters considered Vietnam the most pressing issue facing the nation, significantly more than any other topic. Other surveys from that summer—including Nixon’s internal polls—reached a similar conclusion.

Sure, if you squint very hard, you might see an analogy between body bags coming home from Vietnam and a raging pandemic. But all through 1968—from Eugene McCarthy’s and then Kennedy’s antiwar primary challenges to the tear gas wafting over the Chicago Convention—Vietnam sundered the Democratic Party as Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey, LBJ’s vice president, struggled to win the support of the party’s peace wing. This time around it is hard to recall an non-incumbent election campaign in which the Democrats were more unified. With a coalition of supporters ranging from Bernie Sanders to Never Trump Republicans, Biden has the freedom to embark on an election campaign without ever having to worry about securing his base.

In contrast, it is hard to exaggerate how bleak Humphrey’s prospects looked at this point in 1968. As British journalists Lewis Chester, Godfrey Hodgson, and Bruce Page put it in An American Melodrama, their superb account of the 1968 election, “The beginning of the campaign was startling. It was difficult not to believe that the Democratic candidate was heading to a defeat ... so comprehensive as to almost threaten the two-party system.” But beginning with a late September speech in Salt Lake City in which he called for a bombing halt in Vietnam, Humphrey launched one of the great closing sprints in modern American political history.