The American Horror of Hooding

On March 23, Joe Prude of Rochester, New York, called 911 because his visiting brother, Daniel, had fled his home while experiencing a mental health crisis. When police officers responded, they found Daniel Prude in the street, naked and bleeding. He obeyed their commands to lie on the ground—the temperature was just above freezing, as snow fell—and allowed himself to be handcuffed. The officers placed a “spit hood” over Prude’s head. One officer pressed Prude’s head and gripped the hood, while another kneeled on his back. Within a few minutes, he had stopped breathing.



We know all of this now because, after five months, Prude’s family has finally been able to obtain and publicly release the police video of the incident that led to his death. Prude was later declared brain dead and, on March 30, taken off life support. But it wasn’t until this Thursday, after the video surfaced and protests erupted, that seven officers were suspended over the incident.

Prude’s death echoes that of two other Americans whom, in recent years, police subjected to a spit hood or mask. There was Dujuan Armstrong, who died after being restrained in Santa Rita Jail, Alameda County, California, in June 2018. He was placed not only put in a spit hood, but also a WRAP device, a restraint that binds a person’s legs and arms to prevent movement. The local coroner concluded that the spit hood “contributed to his death” by asphyxiation, along with other factors such as his position and weight. In 2015, police officers in Fairfax County, Virginia, forced a spit mask on Natasha McKenna, in addition to cuffing her hands behind her back, shackling her legs, and connecting a hobble strap between the cuffs and shackles. They finally Tasered her four times, leading to her death.

All three of these victims were Black. All of the incidents were captured by police video. And each victim had been subjected to more than one kind of restraining violence or device that made it hard, or impossible, to breathe. At a time of mass protests over police shootings of Black Americans, these hood incidents are only another recurring feature of racist state violence. The use of spit hoods and other hoods to torture and terrorize vulnerable people is a fact and feature of America’s history, as well as its present.

There is a long historical record of authorities—including enslavers, law enforcement, correctional bodies, and institutions of state-sanctioned violence—using hoods, masks, and other devices that cover people’s heads and mouths, to subdue, subjugate, and control, to cause humiliation and physical harm. Enslaved people whose resistance to bondage was deemed too much of a threat to the order were bound with iron muzzles that controlled them through silencing, humiliation, pain, blocked breathing, and food and sleep deprivation. Sometimes, the slavers’ pretext was to protect the enslaved person from themselves. Similar thinking guided the use of hooding at the Eastern Penitentiary of Pennsylvania, founded in the nineteenth century on Quaker principles of benevolence. Authorities at Eastern argued that the use of isolation and solitary confinement practices, such as hooding inmates when they left their cells, was edifying and humane.



While the wearing of hoods by executioners in the U.S. wasn’t a widespread practice until after 1972 (when capital punishment resumed after a national moratorium), prisoners condemned to capital punishment have been forcibly hooded for at least three centuries, to silence or subdue them—and to protect the sensibilities of witnesses. During the largest mass execution in U.S. history, the 39 Dakota men and boys sentenced to death for resisting settler colonialism had their faces covered in white muslin; until the moment of death, they sang together through the hoods.