TV Race Fables and the Privilege of a Raging Class

Such trademark depictions of hectic black striving, while occasionally gothic, aren’t fanciful. Between 1967, when the Obama Ivy League cohort were small children, and 2016, the percentage of black families earning $35,000 to $100,000 in annual income (measured in 2016 dollars) increased; however, the greatest increase was among those earning $100,000 or more. As I noted in my previous column on this subject, in 1967, the number of African American families with incomes of $200,000 or more was negligible. By 2016, just under 3 percent of black families had such incomes, and nearly 15 percent had incomes over $100,000. Those with incomes between $100,000 and $200,000 quadrupled from 3 to 12 percent of the total.

The Obama presidency may have been midwife to the new black upper class’s ever more self-confident transition into a position of cultural and political leadership. And this ascension coincided, significantly, with the emergence of the “racial wealth gap” as the principal economic issue for black politics. Studies have generally found that, at all levels of income and education and in all regions, African Americans possess considerably less individual or household wealth than whites. (However, the numbers also show that the best way to attack the racial wealth gap is through massive downward income redistribution to reverse the last four decades of regressive redistribution, from which only the top 10 percent or so of black earners have benefited.)

There are two little-noticed features of this relatively new focus on a racial wealth gap. One is that it treats racial inequality exclusively in a framework of wealth management. That is to say, the singular concentration on the wealth gap separates economic inequality from jobs, wages, income, and overall performance of the economy—and in lieu of such broader considerations, it embraces the neoliberal premise that personal wealth is the most important cushion against insecurity and the basis for opportunity. By 2018, research was showing that a crucial limiting factor in wealth-gap theorizing was coming to the fore: namely, the finding that even the wealthiest African Americans are less capable of passing on their wealth and status position intergenerationally than their white counterparts are. Of course, other apparently generically racial issues like mass incarceration and profiling, or all sorts of disadvantageous racial disparities, capture the black upper middle class’s attention at least rhetorically, as well as more evanescent ones like opposing “systemic” or “structural” racism. But in keeping with the class-centric character of the contemporary black political agenda, those issues are not posed in a way that demands or even points to resolution. (How, after all, would one “eliminate ‘structural racism’”? How could one even delimit it confidently?) The imprecision of such rhetoric strongly indicates that the legacies of these sweeping historic injustices aren’t the real action items on the agenda.