Health Care in America Is Exactly Like a “New Dress Shirt”

The staff assistant is clearly an asshole. But he was also, in the most callous way possible, completely right.



By design, the United States health care system truly is no different from any other profit-driven business. If you want a service or a good, be it “a new dress shirt” or chemotherapy, you have to be able to afford it; if you can’t afford it, you have to go without a dress shirt or die of a treatable illness. In the eyes of the market, these are functionally the same things. And as in businesses, the profit motive that exists in health care is oftentimes constructed to conform to and reproduce larger societal ills, like systemic racism.

The only possible result is tragedy. It’s 21-year-old Jesimya David Scherer-Radcliff dying because he had to ration his insulin due to skyrocketing prices. It’s a cottage industry being built around people who are forced to publicly beg both friends and strangers to help them pay for their medical bills. It’s 34 million Americans admitting that they know someone who’s passed away because they couldn’t afford care. The problem is not with the people—or the cOnSuMeR—but with the model. There is no way to give people enough consumer choice to remedy these outcomes. You can’t smart shop your way out of medical debt or preventable death. Most people in power get this and think it’s more or less tolerable. On one side, there’s a Democratic Party that’s spent the past decade staving off leftward pushes for a universal system and, on the other, a Republican Party trying to entirely roll back the half-measures its opposition has foisted on the American people. One side is marginally better, but the choice is ultimately between two This Is Fine dogs. Caught in the middle is Veal. And you, probably.

Tillis’s office says that the staffer has since been reprimanded, and issued a pair of statements—one apologizing for what a spokesperson called the “completely inappropriate” behavior on the part of the staffer and then a follow-up statement attempting damage control on Tillis’s record on health care.