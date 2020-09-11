Trump’s OSHA Is Fining Companies Pennies for Pandemic Violations

“This is essentially telling the country that a pork shoulder is worth more than a worker’s life,” said David Michaels, who ran OSHA under President Barack Obama and teaches now at the George Washington University School of Public Health.



OSHA claims that $13,494 is the maximum penalty it’s permitted to impose under the law. That may strike you as implausible, and so it is—it’s not true at all. The $13,494 fine is OSHA’s ceiling for a single serious violation, but there have been plenty of instances in the past when OSHA derived multiple “willful” violations out of one bad action. The only reason OSHA regulators couldn’t, in this instance, was because they were operating under the agency’s “general duty clause.” That clause is embedded in the 1970 statute that created OSHA: It holds that employers must keep workers “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm.” For complicated reasons, OSHA can’t easily charge multiple “willful” violations when it’s using the general duty clause. Hence the paltry Smithfield fine of $13,494.



So why was OSHA relying on the general duty clause? Good question! OSHA’s enforcement officials consider the clause one of its weakest enforcement tools and have seldom used it in the past, even under Trump. (In fiscal year 2018, the general duty clause was applied in only 1.5 percent out of a total of roughly 60,000 OSHA citations.) If the Trump Labor Department, which oversees OSHA, were at all serious about enforcing worker safety during the pandemic, then six months ago it would have issued an “emergency temporary standard” to establish clear rules about what employers must do to protect workers during this emergency. But OSHA refused to, probably at the direction of the White House.



Now the Trump administration has the nerve to claim that its hands are tied. That’s nonsense. When OSHA uses more effective enforcement tools at its disposal, it can collect upward of $1 million. Under Michaels, for instance, OSHA was able to level a $1.4 million fine in 2016 at a Wisconsin shipyard for multiple “willful egregious” violations of lead safety standards. The state of California this week levied a $200,000 fine for Covid-19 workplace violations that it said were committed by a frozen food manufacturer called Overhill Farms.

