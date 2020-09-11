Trump’s OSHA Is Fining Companies Pennies for Pandemic Violations

The first citation, issued in mid-May, went to Winder Nursing, Inc., a retirement home in Winder, Georgia, where six workers were hospitalized. OSHA cited the facility for not reporting the hospitalizations in a timely fashion. An initial fine of $6,506 was later negotiated down to $3,904.



The second citation was issued in July against three nursing home facilities owned by OHNH LLC, an Ohio-based holding company. Seven employees were hospitalized. OSHA wrote up the company for poor face protection. For example, workers were wearing the same N95 masks for as long as seven days. The fine, which will likely be negotiated downward, was $40,482.



The third citation, and the first to any business that wasn’t a nursing home, went this week to a Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Smithfield did such a lousy job protecting its workers from exposure to Covid-19 that it became a national scandal. The latest count is that 1,294 workers contracted Covid at the pork plant, of whom four died. The company was uncooperative with OSHA’s investigation, initially going to court to block the agency from examining workers’ medical records. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later issued a blistering report on the company’s negligence. Smithfield was a classic bad actor.

