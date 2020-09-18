I’m Living Under the Weight of Nearly Four Months of Back Rent

Pasadena had a rental assistance program that they allocated a million dollars for, and I applied for that. There were over 600 applications, and they could only help around 220 people. I was put on a waiting list. Then I applied to the Los Angeles County program. They were flooded with applications, and it’s a lottery system. I’m waiting to hear back from them in the next five days.

I won’t have a chance to take the judicial interpreters test, which was pushed back again earlier this summer, until maybe March of 2021, but I’ve continued working when I could—when work was available. I’ve been able to transfer some of the translator work that I was doing to Zoom calls. Not everybody’s done that, but a couple of clients have been pretty consistent. I also signed up to work as a census enumerator. Traditionally, that’s been at least a couple months of a good—but temporary—paying job. And I’m fully bilingual, Spanish and English, so I figured it would give me the chance to do work that’s meaningful and that is very much needed here in L.A. We only worked for three weeks.

I applied for unemployment. I dialed the same number for days. I finally got through and was able to get somebody to process an application for me. My unemployment payment is $167 a week. But if I make more than that through my translator clients, it gets cut off. I see in the news that some folks think that that might be an incentive for people to stay home. I’m thinking, “Sure, of course it would.” But I don’t see that as the problem. The question we should be asking is, why is that such an easy choice? It’s because our salaries have not kept up with inflation for decades now.