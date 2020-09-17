ICE Is the New Face of America’s Legacy of Forced Sterilization

Not far from the Irwin County Detention Center, where detained immigrant women were reportedly sterilized, there are living survivors of state eugenics programs fighting still for recognition and accountability. North Carolina sterilized more than 7,500 of its residents between 1929 and 1974. The state Eugenics Board deemed 14-year-old Elaine Riddick “feeble-minded” and “promiscuous,” after she was raped and impregnated. After giving birth, she was sterilized; consent was given by her grandmother, who was illiterate. Eighty-five percent of those the state sterilized in that period were women, and 40 percent were Black or Indigenous. Just six years ago, in 2014, the state began paying reparations to those survivors. A paper published this year in the American Review of Political Economy showed that the number of forced sterilizations was higher in counties with higher numbers of nonworking Black residents, and concluded that the state’s program was designed to “breed out” Black people, “genocide by any other name.”

Coercive sterilizations have continued up through the last decade in California state prisons. A Reveal/Center for Investigative Reporting investigation identified nearly 150 women incarcerated by the state from 2006 to 2010 were sterilized without required state approvals. A state audit later found that in more than a quarter of tubal ligations performed around that time, there were deficiencies in the informed consent procedure, though the number may be higher—records had been purged in one facility. One ob-gyn, Dr. James Heinrich, was responsible for dozens of sterilizations. He told Reveal the surgeries were a good deal for the state, “compared to what you save in welfare paying for these unwanted children—as they procreated more.”

The complaint concerning the Georgia ICE detention center referred to one gynecologist as being a “uterus collector.” He was unnamed, but Tina Vasquez at Prism has identified him as gynecologist Mahendra Amin, affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center and Irwin County Hospital in Georgia. “It is unclear if Amin is financially benefiting from the procedures,” Vasquez reported. “The gynecologist was once a co-defendant in a lawsuit in which he and other doctors were ordered to pay more than half a million dollars to resolve allegations that they caused false claims to be submitted to Medicare and Medicaid.” But regardless of motive, the economic and justice issues around sterilization are intertwined, whether providers are profiting directly or believe they are saving the public money; in either case, they are acting on a population of women who have been made available to them as a matter of state policy.