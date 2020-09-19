The Wildfires Changed How She Sees Life

Close to 200 bushfires ignited in Australia in early October 2019. They torched nearly 15 million acres of land and destroyed more than 2,000 homes in the states of Victoria and New South Wales along the country’s eastern and southern seaboard. Twenty-four people lost their lives, and an estimated one billion wild animals perished in the flames.



Carol Duncan wasn’t sure her father would survive. She was in Newcastle, New South Wales, and her 83-year-old father, John Duncan, lived about six hours north, in the small village of Rappville.

“My father called me around 3 o’clock in the afternoon to say that they were a bit worried about the approaching fire,” she said. Duncan tried to persuade her father to evacuate to the local school, but he and his partner were thinking of sheltering in a steel shed they used for storage, instead. “He believed that it wouldn’t burn down.”

Moments later, a local fire department posted advice to Twitter: All Rappville residents were urged to leave their houses immediately. Duncan tried to reach her father, but his phone connection didn’t seem to be working.

“I sent a tweet to the local fire service saying that my father was sheltering in his shed,” said Duncan, a 53-year-old former radio journalist. The deputy commissioner called her. He “asked me where my father was and said that they would radio up north to send some firefighting volunteers to rescue my father.” They got him and his partner out. The shed melted.