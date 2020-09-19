The Wildfires Changed How She Sees Life

Duncan felt she had to change her life. She quit her latest profession as a digital communications specialist in Sydney to spend her time supporting her father and the other fire survivors. Being absent from her husband and two teenage boys five days a week didn’t feel right anymore.

“The fire was a catalyst to say to myself: ‘I just cannot be away from my family,’” she said. “My boys are 16 and 18. They are quite big, almost men, and I want to be with them when they are still around. Also, my mother-in-law wasn’t doing so well. Being away just wasn’t worth it.”

Duncan doesn’t recognize the country she grew up in. “I grew up with bushfires, but this wasn’t even a fire season yet,” she said. “As a child, we had over 100 degrees once in a summer. This year, we’ve had over 100 degrees in five to six consecutive days. Australia has been in a grip of drought and extreme heat for the last 10 years now, but the government has ignored all warnings and reports about the changing climate. Not too long ago, 30 leading fire chiefs advised the government about increased fire risk during the bushfire season. Even my father believes that the weather patterns have changed, even if he wouldn’t use the words ‘climate change.’ ... And people are angry with the government. They give millions to the coal industry instead of fire prevention. So people are fundraising and doing what they can to help bushfire and wildlife services.”