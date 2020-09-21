How to Save the Pandemic Generation

In 2018, 57 percent of Black women who were repaying student loans couldn’t meet essential expenses; this situation has undoubtedly gotten even worse during the pandemic. It’s exacerbated by the disparities in rehiring, as white workers are getting hired back twice as fast as Black workers. Black and brown borrowers are also more likely than their white counterparts to have additional obligations while they are students, which extends the burdens of their student debt into their families and communities.

It is often the case that whenever the prospect of student debt cancellation is raised, detractors come out of the woodwork to fret about the so-called “cost.” This misguided complaint ignores several crucial differences between federal student debt and most other kinds of indebtedness. One key difference is that the government holds the vast majority of student loan debt in a portfolio managed by the Department of Education, which often turns a profit. Moreover, much of this debt is essentially uncollectible: It’s owed by people that likely will never be able to repay much of it. Despite this, the federal government spends taxpayer dollars hiring debt collectors to attempt to get blood from a stone; seizing the tax refunds of defaulters is one way they go about this task. What the “cost” argument failed to contemplate, however, is what is the cost of not cancelling student loan debt?



Few examples show the permanent costs of not cancelling student debt more bleakly than the future that the nation’s graduating class now faces. Not only will recent graduates have trouble simply bringing in income as they enter what’s expected to be a terrible job market, they will be losing out on wealth over their entire lives. One of the lessons of the 2008 crisis is that recessions have a long-term “scarring” effect on young workers’ entire careers, resulting in permanently lower employment and earnings. Research shows that millennials in labor markets with higher unemployment lost 13 percent in cumulative earnings from 2007 to 2017. Today’s graduates will face a dual crisis of the impact of the pandemic on their wages and the ongoing stagnation of wages. Young people were already facing barriers to wealth creation before the pandemic: The wages of people 25 to 34 years old have remained consistent over the past 10 years, at $807 per week. Over the same time period, the cost of college has risen 30 percent.