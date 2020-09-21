Conservatives Are Already Whitewashing the Trump Years

Going against every discernible instinct of self-preservation, Pletka subsequently agreed to an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner to discuss her column. Chotiner used his time with Pletka to try and reckon her purported dedication to anti-racism with both her public show of support for Trump and her past as a longtime Helms staffer. It is only through her explanation of the latter that it becomes clear how the former is possible.

Responding to a question asking how she feels now about her time working for Helms, given his very public history of racism, Pletka pulled a familiar card from the deck. “In my work with him, he never uttered a racist statement, never betrayed a racial bias,” she told Chotiner. She eventually conceded that “there may have been a Jesse Helms one day who did things that were wrong,” but that day conveniently fell outside her tenure. When pressed to admit Helms’s wrongdoings, Pletka stood firm: “I worked for him on the Middle East and South Asia, and I was very proud of what we accomplished.” When pressed again to acknowledge that her claims of anti-racism stand in conflict with her defense of Helms, she became slightly indignant, responding, “Are you questioning whether I’m opposed to racism and all it forms?”

Pletka herself is not a particularly interesting or engaging person. Her claims that the work environment maintained by Helms was one of decency and respect were swiftly debunked. That her credulity-straining declamations about how she is now being driven against her will to vote for Trump came to be published in The Washington Post at all isn’t so much due to her influence as it is an example of the risible sort of tripe that has come to find a happy home on the Post’s haywire opinion pages. Nevertheless, there is some useful material to extract from this episode, in that her response to being stamped as a hypocrite and enabler of racists feels disarmingly prescient—we’re going to see those who served Trump loyally attempt the same sort of slithery dodges.