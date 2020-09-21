Trump’s Misguided, Jingoistic War Against TikTok

Since declaring TikTok and WeChat to be dangers to the American people— particularly the millions of young people who, we are reminded, are having their data cruelly harvested by our Chinese adversaries—the administration has scrambled to respond to this supposed threat. In the case of TikTok, the favored option seemed to be to force a sale to an American tech Goliath. Microsoft—which is not close to the Trump administration but did win a highly coveted Pentagon cloud-computing contract last year—was the initial front-runner. Even in those early stages, it wasn’t clear what Microsoft might be getting for its money, though most reports indicated that Redmond would be bidding for rights to TikTok in several English-speaking countries—hardly the hostile takeover that Trump might have envisioned.



When Microsoft’s bid failed to gain traction, Oracle and, somewhat improbably, Walmart emerged as contenders, the two companies working in tandem. Besides Palantir, Oracle may be the tech company with the strongest ties to the Trump administration, with Larry Ellison and Safra Catz, its two top executives, having become some of Trump’s proudest Silicon Valley supporters. It seemed that Trump was essentially giving a gift to some loyal, powerful allies, while also providing an assist to a retailer that competes directly with Amazon, a company Trump detests.



The Chinese government still needs to sign off on the deal, but for their troubles Oracle and Walmart will likely host TikTok’s data and operations in the U.S., and they will have the option of participating in an early initial public offering in which they can purchase up to 20 percent of a new TikTok Global company. The ownership situation gets a little more complicated the closer one looks. As NPR noted, ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, “is expected to own about 80 percent of the company, but since 40 percent of ByteDance is owned by U.S. investors, TikTok Global says it is majority owned by American investors.”

