In the last midterm election before Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.

As has been noted widely, McConnell did not, back in 2016, say that blocking President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland had anything to do with the Senate going Republican in 2014. His argument rested entirely on the fact that there would be a presidential election that year (even though it was more than half a year away). There was nothing unusual about that. Since 1900, the Senate has confirmed a Supreme Court justice during a presidential election year no fewer than seven times.

After Trump’s election, McConnell stopped contending that no Senate since the 1880s had ever confirmed a Supreme Court justice in a presidential election year, which wasn’t true, and started insisting that since the 1880s no “opposite-party” Senate had confirmed a Supreme Court justice in a presidential election year, which also wasn’t true. The last time it happened was in February 1988, when a Democratic Senate confirmed Anthony Kennedy, who was nominated by a Republican president (Ronald Reagan).

What McConnell could have said truthfully was that no Senate since the 1880s had confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in an election year—except when the nomination was made the year before. (Reagan nominated Kennedy in November 1987.) But that’s awfully complicated, and not particularly salient. So McConnell jettisoned that final clause—or perhaps just couldn’t remember it.