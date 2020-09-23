Is Defector the Future of Media?

All of the worst trends in media from a year ago are still present today, perhaps more so: mass layoffs, contraction and consolidation, a losing battle against Big Tech for advertising dollars. Variety was once the calling card of internet journalism, but now it is defined by a crushing sameness, brought on by financial pressure, social media, and the frantic drumbeat of news in the Trump era. As a result, it is surprisingly hard to find a website that you actually want to read.



Earlier this month, nearly all of the 20 staffers who quit Deadspin launched Defector, a site that they co-own. It is, refreshingly, both very much like the old Deadspin and very much not like the rest of the internet. There are no advertisements, no Amazon affiliate links, no plans to sell out to venture capitalists. Instead, the site is supported by subscriptions, which cost between $80 and $1,000 a year. So far the model has proven a success. Editor in Chief Tom Ley told me that the site was expected to hit 30,000 paying subscribers on Monday, which at the base rate would amount to over $2 million a year.



With a staff of 19, Defector has slipped between two subscription-based trends, neither the atomized Substack model nor the scale model being deployed by traditional newsrooms like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic. Defector is a throwback to what its editors believe is a healthier and more sustainable model. “It really makes you think of how cyclical everything is,” Ley told me. “The internet disrupted magazines, and now we’re basically just trying to do a zine, which feels like it’s from 1982.”