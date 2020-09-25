Uber and Lyft Are Charging Through Washington’s Revolving Door

On Labor Day, Uber released its first “climate assessment” report, admitting that the average trip taken on its service is 41 percent more carbon-intensive than a typical car ride. Two days later, Lyft and Uber drivers gathered in Oakland, California, under a darkened sky. As wildfire smoke filtered the sun into an apocalyptic sepia, drivers and organizers from Gig Workers Rising blasted the ride-hailing companies’ campaign for Proposition 22, which would undo a 2018 California law that makes app-based drivers eligible for traditional employment benefits and would put new restrictions on legislators’ ability to change labor law in the future.

This month has offered stark reminders that the two largest ride-hailing companies have been a toxic force: eroding labor protections, worsening climate change, and corroding democratic oversight. It should catch the eye of progressives mobilizing to influence the makeup of a possible Biden administration because, if the past is any guide, the next move for these firms will be to worm their way into the halls of power and seize the regulatory tiller for themselves.

