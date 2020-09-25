Uber and Lyft Are Charging Through Washington’s Revolving Door

On Labor Day, Uber released its first “climate assessment” report, admitting that the average trip taken on its service is 41 percent more carbon-intensive than a typical car ride. Two days later, Lyft and Uber drivers gathered in Oakland, California, under a darkened sky. As wildfire smoke filtered the sun into an apocalyptic sepia, drivers and organizers from Gig Workers Rising blasted the ride-hailing companies’ campaign for Proposition 22, which would undo a 2018 California law that makes app-based drivers eligible for traditional employment benefits and would put new restrictions on legislators’ ability to change labor law in the future.

This month has offered stark reminders that the two largest ride-hailing companies have been a toxic force: eroding labor protections, worsening climate change, and corroding democratic oversight. It should catch the eye of progressives mobilizing to influence the makeup of a possible Biden administration because, if the past is any guide, the next move for these firms will be to worm their way into the halls of power and seize the regulatory tiller for themselves.



Earlier this month, more than 140 environmental organizations called on the Democratic nominee to ban fossil fuel executives and lobbyists from his team. Citing the mantra “personnel is policy,” progressives have warned against appointing Wall Street veterans to the Treasury Department. It makes sense to add Uber and Lyft alumni to this “Do Not Appoint” list and jam the revolving door that’s recently opened between the ride-share companies and the U.S. Department of Transportation.



For two years of the Trump administration, policy at the department was set by Derek Kan, formerly Lyft’s general manager in California. While serving as the agency’s undersecretary for policy, Kan helped defang environmental regulations, writing rules that encouraged grant applicants to discount the cost of carbon emissions. He injected an unwelcome dose of Silicon Valley boosterism into the department, telling an audience at the Brookings Institution that Elon Musk’s perpetually overhyped Hyperloop was the type of “disruptive” transportation in which the federal government should invest.



Brian Barnard, a top aide to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, moved to Uber’s D.C. office last year, joining Obama administration veterans like Tony West and Susan Hendrick. One of President Obama’s closest advisers, Valerie Jarrett, holds a seat on Lyft’s board, and Lyft’s chief policy officer is Anthony Foxx, secretary of transportation from 2013 to 2017.

