The Unbearable Realism of The Comey Rule

The first episode begins with Comey’s interview for the FBI director job with President Barack Obama (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and ends with Trump’s surprise win in November 2016, just days after Comey chose to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, which may well have swung the election outcome. I found myself groaning through much of this, but it was difficult to parse how much of my discomfort was with the film itself, as opposed to the excruciating calamity of the 2016 election. I’m no fan of Clinton or her campaign—I supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary before dutifully voting for Clinton in the general—but that doesn’t make it any more enjoyable to be reminded how much national energy was expended on her emails. We already lived through these events in real time, and many of us spent the next year or two litigating them and might prefer never to think about them again. If you never totally understood why Comey made the decisions he did regarding the email investigation, The Comey Rule does a solid job of laying out his thought process, but all the viewer can really do with that information is scream “You idiot!” again and again at their laptop.

Comey himself is a good example of this uncanny valley between believable fiction and unbelievable nonfiction. Daniels plays him as a mild-mannered boy scout, a beloved and empathetic boss and team player with a perfect home and a perfect family, a sort of aw-shucks American everyman whose one tragic flaw is that he’s convinced if he just maintains his own personal integrity, nothing bad can result. This makes him enormously irritating to the savvier political operatives he clashes with, who understand, as most of us do in retrospect, that honest intentions can still have disastrous consequences. Comey, in other words, makes a lot of sense as a fictional protagonist, and if someone made him up we would nod along at a familiar archetype. Unfortunately, he’s real and has consciously styled himself this way (it sells a lot of books and paid speeches), and we all have to live with his mistakes.

Daniels plays Comey as a sort of aw-shucks American everyman whose one tragic flaw is that he’s convinced if he just maintains his own personal integrity, nothing bad can result.

The second episode covers Comey’s tenure under Trump prior to his infamous firing and subsequent testimony before Congress, and is much better, carried largely by the strength of Gleeson’s performance as Trump. Again, the line between fiction and reality is an initial hurdle; Gleeson’s hair and makeup look ridiculous, but they’re supposed to. His voice and his line delivery and his frequent audible sniffs are absurd, but no more than the actual Trump’s are. We may not wish to live in a world where this cartoon villain is the president, but we do, and by agreeing to sit through The Comey Rule we have also implicitly agreed to give Gleeson a chance to do something with this unbearable character that hasn’t been done before.