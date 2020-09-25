The Unbearable Realism of The Comey Rule

Many of us like our fiction to be realistic, with plausible scenarios and nuanced, recognizably human protagonists—and meanwhile we like our nonfiction to be outlandish, full of absurd plot twists and larger than life characters. It’s not so much that we want fiction and nonfiction to converge in one place as that we want them to trade places, like ships passing in the night, each bound for the other’s point of origin.



This paradox was on my mind throughout the nearly four hours of Showtime’s two-part miniseries The Comey Rule, adapted from former FBI Director James Comey’s bestselling 2018 memoir, which bears the more annoying title A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. To the best of my understanding, The Comey Rule is an accurate retelling of some well-documented and undeniably important historical events that took place between 2015 and 2017. It has a first-rate cast—including Jeff Daniels as Comey, Holly Hunter as Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, Jonathan Banks as James Clapper, and a standout Brendon Gleeson as Donald Trump—and is written and directed by Billy Ray, who is responsible for such artful adaptations of real events as Captain Phillips and the wonderful Shattered Glass (which recounts a scandal at this very magazine). And yet the events it depicts, all of which actually happened, nonetheless strain credulity, and watching them reproduced feels exhausting—more so than in other films based on recent events. The question I kept asking myself was whether that was Ray’s fault or mine, and whether there’s any way to dramatize the story of Donald Trump’s election and its aftermath that doesn’t feel demeaning to everyone involved.

The first episode begins with Comey’s interview for the FBI director job with President Barack Obama (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and ends with Trump’s surprise win in November 2016, just days after Comey chose to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, which may well have swung the election outcome. I found myself groaning through much of this, but it was difficult to parse how much of my discomfort was with the film itself, as opposed to the excruciating calamity of the 2016 election. I’m no fan of Clinton or her campaign—I supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary before dutifully voting for Clinton in the general—but that doesn’t make it any more enjoyable to be reminded how much national energy was expended on her emails. We already lived through these events in real time, and many of us spent the next year or two litigating them and might prefer never to think about them again. If you never totally understood why Comey made the decisions he did regarding the email investigation, The Comey Rule does a solid job of laying out his thought process, but all the viewer can really do with that information is scream “You idiot!” again and again at their laptop.

Comey himself is a good example of this uncanny valley between believable fiction and unbelievable nonfiction. Daniels plays him as a mild-mannered boy scout, a beloved and empathetic boss and team player with a perfect home and a perfect family, a sort of aw-shucks American everyman whose one tragic flaw is that he’s convinced if he just maintains his own personal integrity, nothing bad can result. This makes him enormously irritating to the savvier political operatives he clashes with, who understand, as most of us do in retrospect, that honest intentions can still have disastrous consequences. Comey, in other words, makes a lot of sense as a fictional protagonist, and if someone made him up we would nod along at a familiar archetype. Unfortunately, he’s real and has consciously styled himself this way (it sells a lot of books and paid speeches), and we all have to live with his mistakes.

Daniels plays Comey as a sort of aw-shucks American everyman whose one tragic flaw is that he’s convinced if he just maintains his own personal integrity, nothing bad can result.

The second episode covers Comey’s tenure under Trump prior to his infamous firing and subsequent testimony before Congress, and is much better, carried largely by the strength of Gleeson’s performance as Trump. Again, the line between fiction and reality is an initial hurdle; Gleeson’s hair and makeup look ridiculous, but they’re supposed to. His voice and his line delivery and his frequent audible sniffs are absurd, but no more than the actual Trump’s are. We may not wish to live in a world where this cartoon villain is the president, but we do, and by agreeing to sit through The Comey Rule we have also implicitly agreed to give Gleeson a chance to do something with this unbearable character that hasn’t been done before.