The Heavy Burden of The Report

So why does The Report disappoint? First of all, the dialogue can be stilted and on the nose (e.g., “History is written by the victors”), in a way that might be appropriate for a prime-time network soap but is unworthy of the uniformly excellent cast. It feels a bit churlish to point this out, since the direction is crisp, the pacing is economical (we learn little, for instance, about anyone’s personal life), and the subject matter urgently needs to be conveyed to the widest possible audience. But the hackneyed script also has the effect of lending an unmerited nobility to the politicians and bureaucrats on-screen.

The hackneyed script has the effect of lending an unmerited nobility to the politicians and bureaucrats on-screen.

When Feinstein, whose doggedness in getting the report published deserves commendation, casually mentions that she supports the Obama administration’s drone strikes, it’s unclear whether this is supposed to count as a mark against her or whether we’re supposed to understand that torture is egregious in a way that drone strikes are not. When she insists that the report be bipartisan, it’s hard not to roll one’s eyes, knowing that nearly every Republican senator will try to block it, that most Americans won’t care either way, and that in a few years Trump will propose reintroducing torture to little public protest. When the late Senator John McCain appears (in archival footage) at the end of the film to tout the report, he’s implicitly venerated and thus absolved for his role in launching and encouraging the unjust, still-ongoing wars that formed the backdrop for the torture program—and for endorsing the reelection of the president who authorized it. Bush himself is basically excused, too—a passing line claims he wasn’t even made aware of the Enhanced Interrogation Program until 2006, which is confusing, to say the least—even though his administration is not.

While he doesn’t receive a credit in The Report, the film’s opening scene is likely drawn from a 2016 article by Spencer Ackerman, a Daily Beast correspondent who extensively reported on Bush- and Obama-era national security policy for The Guardian and other outlets. I asked Ackerman how he thought the film captured the torture era and the fight over its aftermath. In general, he was impressed with its accuracy, but one detail irked him: “Bernadette” (Maura Tierney), the credulous CIA field officer who oversees and authorizes Mitchell and Jessen. Bernadette is what the filmmakers call a composite character, but she is clearly based on Gina Haspel, who today is the director of Trump’s CIA. Text at the end of The Report establishes that the current CIA director was complicit in torture, so it’s unclear why Haspel, virtually alone among the real-life figures portrayed in the film, gets a pseudonym. “This is a situation where we urgently need accountability, given that Haspel is now directing the CIA,” Ackerman told me. “That’s a very disappointing cop-out for a movie that I think is otherwise pretty praiseworthy.”