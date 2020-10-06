The Paradox of the Burmese Python

Samantha Smith first encountered PYBI029 in January 2019 after a farmer traced her tracks in the ash of a recently burned agricultural field on the outskirts of Sakaerat Biosphere Reserve, in Thailand. She treated the snake’s burn injuries with Neosporin and nicknamed her Daenerys, after the fireproof Game of Thrones character. A few weeks later, a veterinarian implanted the newly healed PYBI029 with a radio tracker, making her the fourth Burmese python in Smith’s study group of seven.

Seven may sound like a small number of subjects for a research project. It is. But Smith, a conservation biologist who’s been watching her serpentine subjects since 2018, can’t afford to track 20 snakes; she relies on donated or shared equipment. “No one wants to fund snakes,” said Caesar Rahman, a conservation biologist working in Bangladesh. “It’s not a priority species.”

In its native range from southeastern China and Vietnam across much of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and Bangladesh to parts of Bhutan, Nepal, India, and Indonesia, Python bivittatus is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as vulnerable, one step from official endangerment. Habitat loss and degradation, the pet trade, and poaching have reduced the population by roughly a third over the past decade and more than half in 20 years. With tigers and leopards hanging on last threads, the snakes are one of the few remaining large carnivores in the region—and a relative enigma: “Not much is known about them,” Rahman said. The teams that have produced most of the research on Burmese pythons, sinking massive sums into the enterprise, operate halfway around the world, in Florida. They aren’t trying to save their subjects. They’re trying to kill them.

“It’s definitely made me more careful of where I put my feet.”

Rahman has been embedding radio trackers in Burmese pythons in Bangladesh’s Lawachara National Park since 2013, to monitor their movement and answer basic questions about their biology. How far can an individual python travel? What habitats do they prefer? What effect does relocating pythons from villages to forests have on their movement and survival?

That’s all fairly basic information, but Burmese pythons’ nocturnal and secretive lifestyle makes them tough to study. Once during fieldwork, Rahman struggled to track down a Burmese python even with its GPS location in hand. “We didn’t realize it was right there,” he told me. “We were practically standing on it.” It’s a common experience among python researchers. As Smith told me: “It’s definitely made me more careful of where I put my feet.”