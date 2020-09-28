“Just the Hint of Something Coming Here Terrorizes You”

The couple now feels overwhelming empathy for others hit by natural disasters. Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico just a few weeks after Irma left Florida, shook the Cianos. “We see that, and we sit here crying for them,” says Tom. “I can’t begin to understand what it must have been like.” Overall, they feel lucky. “When I think about those people in the fires in California, and what we went through, what do we have to complain about?” asks Tom.

But given the increasing threat of storms in the Southeast, the Cianos say they are planning to move to Arizona, Tom’s home state.

“We definitely wouldn’t have to be afraid of hurricanes anymore, flooding, tornadoes, earthquakes, or any of those things,” said Tom. “Fire would be about the worst thing we would have to worry about. It would feel a lot safer, that’s for sure. We have a whole list of reasons to go there, and that’s one of them.”