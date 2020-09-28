“Just the Hint of Something Coming Here Terrorizes You”

On September 4, 2017, Hurricane Irma became the first Category 5 hurricane of the season, with sustained winds of 180 miles per hour at its peak. The storm slammed into Cudjoe Key, Florida, as a Category 4, on the morning of September 10.

Irma’s full-throated arrival at Lynda and Tom Ciano’s home in central Florida was unexpected. Forecasters predicted the storm would hug the state’s west coast. But it shifted track.

“The radioman said, ‘Arcadia, you’re going to get hit hard,’” Tom Ciano recalled. Arcadia is a mere 40 miles from the Cianos’ Lake Placid home.

“That was a real shock, when we heard that on the radio, and the darkness made it worse,” said Tom, a retired electronics technician. “The electricity went out. We couldn’t see anything. It’s one thing to go into a cage with a tiger, and it’s another thing to go into a cage with a tiger when it’s dark.” For 10 hours, they heard objects pummeling the house. “It sounded like it was being destroyed.”

The Cianos’ home remained standing, but their neighborhood was transformed, as was their outlook on life. “I was afraid of the hurricane before it hit. I’m really afraid of hurricanes now,” said Tom.