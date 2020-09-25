Why the Squad Voted Against Pelosi’s Energy Bill

Asked about the vote on Thursday, Waleed Shahid of the Justice Democrats, which opposed H.R. 4447, said, “I think you’re starting to see progressives draw some lines in the sand about what is and what isn’t practical climate policy that matches the scale of the crisis.”

In the U.S., passing climate policy presents a seemingly impossible dilemma.

H.R. 4447 could be an odd preview for the fault lines of climate fights to come on Capitol Hill. In the lead-up to Barack Obama’s election in 2008, Republicans fearing defeat joined a handful of carbon pricing bills that primed the pump for the cap-and-trade legislation known as Waxman-Markey, which passed the House but failed even to come to a vote in the Senate, despite Democratic control over every branch of government. At the time, Democratic strategists made the (then somewhat plausible) argument that some Republicans were amenable to the idea of seeing some kind of climate bill pass through Congress. So Democrats and big green groups crafted their proposal to suit them and the companies that said they would join the cause.

For many reasons, that didn’t work. And the dynamic now looks a bit different. Despite H.R. 4447 being seemingly tailor-made so as not to offend GOP sensibilities—throwing cash at innovation and corporations, including polluters—just seven Republicans ended up voting for it, with most having been scared off by the White House’s threat to veto the measure should it come to Trump’s desk. Seven isn’t zero, and it’s certainly not meaningless. But what failed to win over a sizable number of Republicans also alienated progressives, who argued that the bill’s best parts (funding for renewables, hydrofluorocarbon regulations, building codes) were too small and its worst elements (giveaways for “clean” coal and gas) were too big. Given that it passed the House and has a nonzero chance of getting through the Senate in some more watered-down, polluter-friendly form, Pelosi and Pallone may well see the bill as a big win and proof of concept for the types of climate measures that can pass. Whether it’ll actually do anything to help keep emissions down is a separate question and remains to be seen.