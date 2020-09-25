Why the Squad Voted Against Pelosi’s Energy Bill

If you’re like most people, you probably missed the news Thursday evening that the House had passed H.R. 4447, the Clean Energy Jobs and Innovation Act. The nearly 900-page piece of legislation itself isn’t much to write home about—several different energy-related bills hastily smashed together into a $135 billion package, with some halfway decent provisions packed in alongside plenty of handouts to the fossil fuel industry. But the voting pattern could say a lot about the future of climate legislation should Democrats win back the White House or even Senate come November.



Passed 220-185, the bill was a major priority for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Frank Pallone, who were eager to influence the conversation on the even less progressive Senate companion bill. Most members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Green New Deal cosponsors voted for it. But the Squad—as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib are informally known—voted against it, as did other progressives like Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal. Their “no” votes followed opposition to the bill from the Sunrise Movement, Climate Justice Alliance and Indigenous Environmental Network, and nearly 100 other progressive organizations. “If passed as written,” Climate Justice Alliance director Angela Adrar wrote in a statement this week, “this bill will decrease environmental justice and increase environmental racism.” In all, 18 Democrats, bucked party leaders and voted no—although conservative Democrat Kendra Horn likely did so for quite different reasons, being from an oil-heavy Oklahoma district.

Progressive environmental groups’ objections to the bill hinge on its giveaways to fossil fuel companies, largely by supporting their still-shaky plans to capture carbon dioxide from coal and gas-fired power plants and industrial operations. “While we’re pleased that this bill makes some important advances on renewable energy access and distribution and emissions reductions, it couldn’t be clearer that any new government investment toward fossil fuel companies is unacceptable and quite simply incompatible with tackling environmental injustice and the climate crisis,” the Sunrise Movement’s Lauren Manus said in an emailed statement.



Among the “no” votes were some less brazenly progressive members who could be worried about the recent fates of their colleagues Elliot Engel and Joe Crowley, both ousted in the last two cycles by underdog primary challengers from their left. Three of the New York Democrats who joined Ocasio-Cortez in voting against the package—Grace Meng, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler—all faced primary challenges from their left this year. None of those managed to pick up much steam, but insurgent groups could recruit a successful opponent with time. Two other New York Democrats, Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velázquez, voted against H.R. 4447 as well.



New York has become something of a hot spot for insurgent Democrats, a fact that’s kept New York City-area Democrats especially on their toes. While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, backed by the left-leaning campaign group Justice Democrats, are the most well-known nationally, recent elections have also seen progressives and socialists oust longtime incumbents from their seats in Albany. In 2018, 6 mostly young progressives beat out members of the Independent Democratic Caucus, a group of Democrats who caucused with Republicans and handed them a de facto majority in the state assembly. This year, a number of progressives and Democratic Socialists of America-endorsed candidates won primaries against incumbents for safe Democratic seats in the state legislature, and will almost certainly head there come November.