Senate Republicans Have No Intention of Stopping Trump From Stealing the Election

Thursday was the kind of day that many Beltway reporters have spent four years dreaming about: Democrats and Republicans came together to tell Donald Trump that he had gone too far.

The bipartisan rebuke came in response to the president declining to commit to a “peaceful transition” following November’s election. “We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said, spinning his wheels. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll, we’ll have a very peaceful—there won’t be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation.” To the extent there even was subtext, it was this: If Trump wins, the election is legitimate; if he doesn’t, it’s not. Even more chilling was the fact that violence was apparently on the table.



Democrats began ringing the alarm bells immediately. And they were joined by dozens of prominent Republicans. “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.” Senator John Thune concurred, telling reporters, “Republicans believe in the rule of law and we believe in the Constitution. And that’s what dictates our election process.”



The GOP’s rebuke was gentle—the president mostly went unnamed in these criticisms—but the press ate it up. “Senate Republicans opposed President Trump’s assertion that he might reject a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election, trying to deflect his challenge to a foundation of American democracy as bravado that will not actually occur,” wrote The Washington Post’s Paul Kane and Rachel Bade. The Hill’s Alexander Bolton noted that Republicans on the Hill were “left dumbfounded” by the president’s words. It took five New York Times reporters to explain that Republicans were “trying to reassure the public about the electoral system while withholding personal criticism of the president, a balancing act that shows their political codependence.”



Republicans might be treading lightly, but the message was clear: Trump had crossed a red line.

