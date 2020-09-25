Senate Republicans Have No Intention of Stopping Trump From Stealing the Election

But upon a closer read, a much different message emerges. Trump’s refusal to disavow violence, to be fair, was universally condemned. But every other crooked method of winning—involving legal challenges to a freshly stacked Supreme Court—is on the table. They weren’t drawing a red line as much as they were sending a secret code: There are quieter ways to get what you want, just stop acting like Mussolini. It’s one lesson that Washington reporters keep refusing to learn: Senate Republicans are not going to stand up to the president.



Republicans rebuked Trump on only one point: The 2020 election will not result in a civil war. Reporters have been content with this answer, but it’s far from satisfactory. Trump trying to steal the election by inciting armed conflict is faintly possible. It is much more likely, however, that he and Republicans use a series of quasi-legal maneuvers to “legitimately” hold onto power—disallowing mail ballots in swing states, for instance, or challenging the election all the way to a Supreme Court. Trump has hardly been shy about the fact that he expects Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor to do his bidding. In other words, Republican elected officials don’t have to do any of the skulduggery: That’s what the courts and lawyers are for.



In their rebukes of the president, Republicans were very careful to leave room for this reelection path. McConnell’s curiously specific mention of the “November 3rd election,” as Jamelle Bouie pointed out on Twitter, is disturbing given the likelihood that every ballot won’t be counted until well after that date—and that Trump appears to have an advantage with voters who have said they will vote on Election Day rather than casting a mail-in ballot. Should Trump hold onto power through a series of legal stratagems designed to make a conservative Supreme Court, rather than the American people, decide the next president, Republicans are perfectly fine with that. “If Republicans lose we will accept the result. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Joe Biden, I will accept that result,” Lindsey Graham told Fox & Friends, knowing full well the court is tilted in Trump’s favor.

