Our Plutocratic Tax System Was Built for Rich Cheaters

As economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman have found, in 2018, billionaires were essentially able to pay a lower tax rate than the bottom half of American households as a result of decades of tax cuts for the rich and flimsy laws concerning the offshoring of profits and other wealth. The overall effect has been a state starved of money it could have used to fund robust public services (or successfully weather a pandemic), as well as an effective massive upward transfer of wealth. Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy only exacerbated the trend. “As a group, and although their individual situations are not all the same, the Trumps, the Bezoses and the Buffetts of this world pay lower tax rates than teachers and secretaries do,” Saez and Zucman wrote last year. “This is the tax system of a plutocracy.”

Even the mechanisms that are meant to enforce compliance with existing tax law more often punish the poor than they rein in the rich. A few years ago, ProPublica found that the IRS was more likely to audit an individual making $20,000 than someone making $400,000. That cruel phenomenon is itself one consequence of austerity; as the IRS admitted to Congress last year, it requires far fewer resources to audit people with no money than it does to audit people with too much of it, and Republicans have successfully chipped away at the IRS budget over the last decade. While Trump was able to claw back massive refunds, thanks to business deductions, working-class people who have found themselves subject to IRS audits are left without much-needed cash. “You expect this money during tax season, and you don’t get it,” Paul McCaw, a forklift operator whose refunds were withheld for several years in a row due to audits, told ProPublica. “It tears you down.”

Because there are plenty of reasons for most people to loathe the tax system, it sometimes seems like the perfect, poisonous stew for Republicans to continue gunning for tax cuts, even if their general anti-tax stance is just cover for a program of upward wealth redistribution. Some conservatives are naturally now attempting to take advantage of that distrust to further push an agenda of so-called tax reform in the wake of the Trump tax revelations. “Wouldn’t it be great to only give $750 a year to the IRS?” RedState editor Joe Cunningham wrote on Monday. “Think of how much of your income you could be stockpiling in order to actually do some good for yourselves and your families.”