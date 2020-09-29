Trump Is Encouraging Big Pharma’s Worst Instincts

Was ever an October surprise so publicly plotted? President Donald Trump has repeatedly said, despite nearly all evidence to the contrary, that a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 will be available before Election Day. When the heads of U.S. health agencies contradicted him in public hearings, he said they were wrong. When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to release more stringent requirements for approving the emergency use of a vaccine, Trump immediately threatened to overrule the agency. Now, as Election Day approaches, health experts worry there may not be enough safeguards in place to prevent Trump from rushing an insufficiently tested vaccine to the public. The damage from such a move could resonate for years, undermining public trust in vaccines and medical authorities. And so, in a bizarre and frightening turn, pharmaceutical companies with ethically patchy pasts could become one of the last ethical lines of defense against their own drugs being marketed before they’re ready.

Eleven vaccines for the coronavirus, five of which have received a financial commitment or support from the U.S. government, are now in phase 3 clinical trials to test their safety and efficacy. Earlier this month, states were told by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for vaccine distribution by November 1. A few days later, on September 7, Trump said at a press conference that the vaccine “will be delivered very soon. You could—you could have a very big surprise coming up.… It could be during the month of October, actually.” His top medical advisers contradicted him: Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for the U.S. vaccine development program known as Operation Warp Speed, said it is “very unlikely” that a vaccine will be delivered so soon, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agreed. In a Senate hearing on September 16, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said he expects vaccinations to begin before the end of the year—perhaps November or December—but only among very high-risk populations.

A week after Trump’s unexpected announcement, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in another hearing that the “FDA will not authorize or approve any Covid-19 vaccine before it has met the agency’s rigorous expectations for safety and effectiveness.” Last week, the FDA reportedly planned to release more stringent rules for a coronavirus vaccine, intended to make sure it is properly tested: Drug manufacturers seeking an emergency use authorization, which would allow the vaccine to be put into widespread use before official FDA approval, would need to follow participants in phase 3 clinical trials for at least two months, making a preelection vaccine all but impossible.

But as of yet, those stricter guidelines have not materialized. And hours after Dr. Hahn’s testimony, Trump told reporters at the White House that such a requirement “has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it,” he said. An FDA official agreed that guidelines are usually reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, and the FDA plan appears to have stalled after those comments. It is unclear, from the most recent developments, whether there is any fail-safe impediment to the president pushing out a vaccine entirely on his own, unscientific schedule.

“What I’m very keen to emphasize,” Dr. Ruth Faden, founder of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, told me, “is just how terrifyingly awful it is that the president’s even raising this as a prospect. It is such a bad idea.” There are two challenges to curbing the pandemic with a vaccine, she said: developing safe and effective vaccines very quickly, and getting people to take them.