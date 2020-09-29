Trump Is Encouraging Big Pharma’s Worst Instincts

Was ever an October surprise so publicly plotted? President Donald Trump has repeatedly said, despite nearly all evidence to the contrary, that a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 will be available before Election Day. When the heads of U.S. health agencies contradicted him in public hearings, he said they were wrong. When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to release more stringent requirements for approving the emergency use of a vaccine, Trump immediately threatened to overrule the agency. Now, as Election Day approaches, health experts worry there may not be enough safeguards in place to prevent Trump from rushing an insufficiently tested vaccine to the public. The damage from such a move could resonate for years, undermining public trust in vaccines and medical authorities. And so, in a bizarre and frightening turn, pharmaceutical companies with ethically patchy pasts could become one of the last ethical lines of defense against their own drugs being marketed before they’re ready.

Eleven vaccines for the coronavirus, five of which have received a financial commitment or support from the U.S. government, are now in phase 3 clinical trials to test their safety and efficacy. Earlier this month, states were told by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for vaccine distribution by November 1. A few days later, on September 7, Trump said at a press conference that the vaccine “will be delivered very soon. You could—you could have a very big surprise coming up.… It could be during the month of October, actually.” His top medical advisers contradicted him: Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for the U.S. vaccine development program known as Operation Warp Speed, said it is “very unlikely” that a vaccine will be delivered so soon, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agreed. In a Senate hearing on September 16, Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, said he expects vaccinations to begin before the end of the year—perhaps November or December—but only among very high-risk populations.