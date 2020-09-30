The Desperation of Donald Trump

Believe it or not, there once was a time when high-minded thinkers believed that presidential debates would elevate the tenor and add substance to presidential campaigns.

Needless to say, these 1960s intellectuals, even in their most dystopian moments, never imagined a president like Donald J. Trump.

This was the Frye Festival of presidential debates. Moderator Chris Wallace repeatedly lost control of the proceedings—and has been rightly faulted for not doing more to restrain Trump. But in Wallace’s defense, even a lion tamer with a whip and a chair would have had a hard time dealing with Trump, who seemed, for much of the evening, to be auditioning for a starring role in Raging Bull.

Trump entered the debate with a stunning gender gap of 31 points in the latest national Washington Post-ABC News poll. After he stomped and snorted, interrupted and interjected for a full 90 painful minutes, that chasm probably grew to the size of the San Andreas Fault in the middle of a killer earthquake.

In political terms, it is hard to fathom what Trump was thinking. Behind in the polls, he did nothing to reassure wavering voters or win back Republicans who had abandoned him.