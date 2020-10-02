The Real Deep State Is Trump

“There is no sense of deference in the administration to what is scientific fact and evidence-based policies,” Koh stressed. “The president has repeatedly criticized the CDC and the FDA. We’re in the worst public health crisis in our country in a century. At a time like this, you need to turn to the top health experts.”

Instead, Trump has mounted a series of attacks on the CDC and its director, Robert Redfield, particularly after Redfield testified to Congress about the severely flawed federal response to Covid-19.

On September 16, Redfield told a Senate panel that wearing a mask could be more effective in slowing the spread of Covid-19 than a vaccine when it ultimately arrives. He noted, as well, that a vaccine is unlikely to be widely available until the end of the second or the third quarter next year.

None of this sat well with the president, who promptly set out to undermine the counsel of a premier health official. Just hours after Redfield’s testimony, Trump staged a White House press briefing where he claimed, with no evidence, that the CDC director “had made a mistake” and that the “mask is not as important as the vaccine.”

In lieu of consistently and fully endorsing the CDC’s directives on mask wearing, social distancing, and other recommendations, Trump opted in August to recruit a new senior Covid adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who lacks public health or infectious disease experience. Atlas touts mask-free responses to the pandemic such as the “herd immunity” approach variously adopted in Sweden and the U.K., to minimal practical effect, and at great enhanced risk of mass Covid transmission.

In keeping with those of the other custodians of the Trumpian deep state, Atlas’s chief credentials are ideological: He’s a fellow at Stanford University’s right-wing Hoover Institute and a frequent Fox News commentator. Atlas’s views have especially irked Redfield, who was overheard on a flight telling someone that “everything he says is false,” as NBC News first disclosed and Redfield confirmed.

Even before Atlas arrived, the White House began fighting hard to downplay and alter CDC guidance on the risks of reopening schools this fall, according to Olivia Troye, a former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

Public health experts are increasingly shocked by Trump’s politicized policies about Covid-19, which they say endanger the fight against the pandemic.

“If this is a war, we have a commander in chief who has been serving with partisans from the other side—the side that enhances the effectiveness of the virus,” says Dr. Jeffrey Koplan, who ran the CDC from 1998 to 2002 and now leads a global health program at Emory University. The politicized nonresponse to the Covid crisis means that Trump and his chosen inner circle refuse to “reinforce the scientists”—and that, Koplan notes, “is clearly something that gives the virus an additional opportunity.”

The risks of Trump’s unfounded claims were underscored by a September poll showing that two-thirds of Americans say they won’t take a vaccine as soon as it’s available. Those numbers bear out Redfield’s testimony before Congress debunking Trump’s upbeat vaccine prognostications. “Unless we reverse that level of (public) distrust, the pandemic will go on indefinitely,” Koh predicted.

With the election looming, Trump and his tight coterie of loyalists are closing ranks to tar critics inside and outside the administration with the broad brush of deep state.

Trump loyalists seem to be accelerating their attacks on key administration officials, including FBI Director Wray. Just a day after Wray’s September 24 testimony to a Senate panel that FBI officials “have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows laid into him in a CBS interview. “With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.” Meadows reprised the attack a few days later in another CBS interview. “That’s my problem with Director Wray,” Meadows said. “They need to investigate” claims of voter fraud “and make sure that the voting populace—make sure that their vote counts and no one else’s does.”

Once more, the White House’s effort to conjure deep state detractors serves mostly to distract attention from an actual election-related conspiracy hiding (more or less) in plain sight: the renewed specter of Russian interference in the 2020 election cycle. The FBI and intelligence veterans see growing signs that the Kremlin is exploiting Trump’s constant invocation of election fraud to expand its own campaign to scramble the final weeks of the American election so as to hurt Biden and foment distrust in the electoral process.

Earlier in September, FBI Director Wray testified twice before congressional committees about intelligence that Russia is aiming to “denigrate Biden” and “sow divisiveness and discord.” Wray also reported that the Kremlin is using social media and “proxies, state media, online journals” to hurt Biden. And in late September, the FBI and DHS jointly warned that foreign actors led by Russia are spreading disinformation and mimicking unfounded charges by Trump, like the president’s allegation that mail-in ballots will lead to “massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 election.”

CIA veterans also report that we’re now witnessing ample cross-fertilization between the conspiratorial messages spread by Trump and Moscow. “Trump’s efforts to deflect from criticism that he is aligned with Russian interests are increasingly difficult to avoid,” John Sipher says. “He has shown a pattern of mouthing Kremlin talking points and disinformation to the point where he has become a source of material for Putin’s intelligence services. Unlike 2016, the Russians hardly have to invent disinformation—instead, they can simply quote and amplify Trump’s own words in order to stoke chaos and create confusion in the U.S. electorate.”

“Conspiracy theories are the domain of the ignorant and uneducated, who long for an explanation for events or circumstances that are beyond their grasp,” says Marc Polymeropoulos, who spent 26 years in the CIA’s senior intelligence service. “When politicians adopt them, particularly those with followings at a national level, they are weapons that can be used for malicious purposes, and hostile intelligence services can weaponize these conspiracy theories, with the assistance of our politicians (wittingly or unwittingly), and can cause mayhem and chaos for their adversaries.”

“Trump’s obsession with the deep state falls in this category,” Polymeropoulos explains. “He finds that anyone who objects to his policies or beliefs—most of which are far outside the mainstream of traditional rational thinking—are deep staters who want to block his agenda.”

The underlying logic is simple, he observes—and can be easily repurposed to damage the credibility of any agency or official the Trump administration chooses to designate as its foe of the moment. “The [intelligence community] assesses that Russia is our enemy—there you go, it’s the deep state again. He believes in a new drug to fight Covid, yet the CDC and FDA say that there are not enough trials to state conclusively that the drug works. Again, the deep state is blocking his agenda.”

There’s no apparent outer limit to adapting deep state credos to serve the bald political agenda of the Trump White House and his campaign—except to acknowledge that the Trumpian version of the deep state keeps defying hard evidence and science, while operating without accountability and transparency. Regardless of how the balloting plays out in next month’s election, it seems clear that a key legacy of Trump’s presidency can be summed up in one simple phrase: “The deep state—c’est moi.”