Trump Never Answered the Debate’s Most Important Question

“He cannot stop you from being able to determine the outcome of this election,” Biden went on to say. “When the votes are counted, and they’re all counted, that will be accepted. If I win, that will be accepted. If I lose, that’ll be accepted. But by the way, if, in fact, he says he’s not sure what he’s going to accept—well, let me tell you something, it doesn’t matter, because if we get the votes, it’s going to be all over. He’s going to go. He can’t stay in power. It won’t happen. It won’t happen, so vote. Just make sure you understand, you have it in your control to determine what this country is going to look like the next four years. Is it going to change, or are you going to get four more years of these lies?”



There is plenty of anxiety surrounding the November election: some based in credible and legitimate concerns about Trump and the Republican Party’s authoritarian tendencies, and some based in unrealistic scenarios of imminent national collapse. But none of it is being caused by Joe Biden.

A healthy, functional president—a healthy, functional human—would probably try to dispute or dispel some of these fears. They would denounce white supremacists and far-right militants without hesitation. They would either express confidence in the electoral system or propose genuine solutions to their concerns about it. If nothing else, they would insist that they are committed to the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. One candidate managed to do that on Tuesday night; the other did not.