Trump Never Answered the Debate’s Most Important Question

Joe Biden’s best answer during Tuesday’s debate was for a question that shouldn’t have to be posed. “How confident should we be that this will be a fair election, and what are you prepared to do over the next five plus weeks?” moderator Chris Wallace asked. “Because it will not only be on Election Day, but also counting some mail-in ballots after Election Day. What are you prepared to do to reassure the American people that the next president will be the legitimate winner of this election?”

Biden began with a rote response: He urged people to register to vote and cast a ballot. From there, he also took aim at his opponent’s many falsehoods on mail-in voting, the phantasmal threat of voting fraud, and his attacks on—well, voting in general. He also noted that Democrats would be deploying poll watchers to make sure that people can successfully take part in the democratic process. But then Biden dug deeper. “This is all about trying to dissuade people from voting because he’s trying to scare people into thinking that it’s not going to be legitimate,” he explained.

“He cannot stop you from being able to determine the outcome of this election,” Biden went on to say. “When the votes are counted and they’re all counted, that will be accepted. If I win, that will be accepted. If I lose, that’ll be accepted. But by the way, if in fact he says he’s not sure what he’s going to accept—well, let me tell you something, it doesn’t matter, because if we get the votes, it’s going to be all over. He’s going to go. He can’t stay in power. It won’t happen. It won’t happen, so vote. Just make sure you understand, you have it in your control to determine what this country is going to look like the next four years. Is it going to change, or are you going to get four more years of these lies?”



There is plenty of anxiety surrounding the November election: some based in credible and legitimate concerns about Trump and the Republican Party’s authoritarian tendencies, and some based in unrealistic scenarios of imminent national collapse. But none of it is being caused by Joe Biden.

A healthy, functional president—a healthy, functional human—would probably try to dispute or dispel some of these fears. They would denounce white supremacists and far-right militants without hesitation. They would either express confidence in the electoral system or propose genuine solutions to their concerns about it. If nothing else, they would insist that they are committed to the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. One candidate managed to do that on Tuesday night; the other did not.