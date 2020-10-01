Noam Chomsky Does Not Think the Planet Is Doomed (Yet)

This summer saw some of the worst wildfires in recorded history. Over 3.7 million acres of land burned in California alone, leading a UCLA climate scientist to declare “We’ve broken almost every record there is to break.” Twenty-three named storms have formed so far this season, the most ever recorded through the end of summer. The northeast U.S. has seen extreme drought for four months straight. And ice sheets that could cause catastrophic sea-level rise are disintegrating at an alarming pace. Climate disasters are upon us.

Renowned linguist and public intellectual Noam Chomsky has devoted his twilight years to thinking about what lies ahead if the world doesn’t address climate change. Now he’s released a book, co-written by political economist Robert Pollin, advocating for a solution.

In Climate Crisis and the Global Green New Deal, Chomsky and Pollin illustrate the catastrophic effects of unchecked climate change and propose a blueprint for a global effort to combat it, based on the Sunrise Movement’s Green New Deal. In a conversation with The New Republic, Chomsky discussed what World War II could teach us about our capacity to address the climate crisis.

You draw a lot of parallels between World War II and the climate crisis throughout the interview. Why focus on this period of history?

Bob Pollin has done careful studies about the amount and level of national commitment in terms of expenses and other actions that would be required to deal with this truly existential crisis, and has compared it to the mobilization during the Second World War. His calculations—also Jeffrey Sachs’s, other economists have worked on it—show pretty convincingly that with a small fraction of the GDP that was devoted to World War II, we could handle the current crisis. We could meet the conditions that the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has specified of reduction of emissions substantially by 2030 and up to net-zero emissions by 2050. Sachs and Pollin have estimated it would take about 2 to 3 percent of GDP, which is much less than the Second World War, and much less in terms of human mobilization. I’m old enough to remember the Second World War very well and the whole society was geared to war production.