Democrats Have a Chance to Hit Trump on Jobs

Yet Democrats’ attention seems to be wandering. In the wake of this week’s presidential debate—a miserable slog that mostly annoyed viewers and consisted of little more than Trump bellowing over Biden and moderator Chris Wallace—Trump’s critics have chosen to go after him for something that’s hardly revelatory: his lack of decorum. Appearing on Morning Joe on Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi, incredibly, even managed to compliment Republicans of yesteryear while criticizing Trump. “The country needs a strong Republican Party,” she said. “It’s done so much for our country, and to have it be hijacked as a cult at this time is really a sad thing for America.” Of all the sad things that America is now facing, I would submit that a weakened Republican Party doesn’t rank especially high.

Others have fixated on the president’s failure to disavow white supremacists during the debate. “All Republican lawmakers defending President Trump—and all Americans planning to vote for him over the next five weeks—must be made to confront a simple truth: They are supporting a candidate who embraces violent white supremacists,” Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank declared. On Thursday, MSNBC’s Steve Benen echoed the sentiment. “It’d be easy for the president to go through the motions, condemn white supremacists and other right-wing radicals in no uncertain terms, and leave others to speculate about his sincerity,” he wrote. “But Trump apparently doesn’t want to.”

But if Trump’s conduct during the debate—and his Proud Boy elbow-rubbing in particular—was unquestionably ugly, it was also entirely predictable. Given his long-standing penchant for winking in the direction of the far right, I suspect there aren’t all that many voters left who need to be reminded that Trump is a boor or that he’s not terribly inclined to condemn an enthusiastic (if hateful) segment of his base. Rather, the make-or-break issue over the next few weeks probably won’t be the Proud Boys—who are, for their part, a group of violent dummies who struggle mightily to assemble a rally of a few hundred supporters—but whether the Democrats can demonstrate the utter brokenness of the economy and the callousness of the Trump administration’s approach to it.