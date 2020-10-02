The Anti-Filibuster Armies are Mounting Up

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has, unsurprisingly, intensified conversations in Democratic circles about the structural obstacles that a Biden presidency would inevitably face. Whether or not Biden chooses to acknowledge as much, passing, implementing, and defending the major items of his policy agenda will require, at minimum, eliminating the Senate filibuster and, most likely, reforming what will soon be a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court. As helpful as it would be for Biden to make a public case for these proposals himself, it will mostly be up to Democrats in Congress to pursue them. To that end, organizers are already mobilizing to ensure pivotal lawmakers understand that reform has become a non-negotiable demand for the party’s activists.

On Wednesday, Fix Our Senate, a large coalition of organizations established earlier this year to push Democrats on eliminating the Senate filibuster, kicked their advocacy campaign into high gear with a livestream that featured a remarkable testimonial roll call as leaders of groups ranging from the NAACP to the Sunrise Movement offered up issue-based cases for moving to simple majority rule. T. Christian Heyne, the vice president for policy at Brady: United Against Gun Violence, for instance, spoke about the filibuster as an obstacle to popular gun control measures. “I sat in the gallery in 2013 when the filibuster was used to prevent a universal background check—just a law that makes it so that a background check has to be done when you’re selling a weapon,” he said. “We’ve got to do better. This isn’t abstract. This is tangible. This is life and death.”

Ady Barkan of Be a Hero, speaking about the defeat of the public option in 2009, agreed. “If it had become law, the public option would have covered tens of millions of people by now, creating huge pressure on the private sector to rein in costs and improve the quality of coverage,” he said. “Instead the public option died in the Senate. It had the support of more than 51 senators, but it was killed by the anti-democratic, racist filibuster. A decade later, our healthcare crisis is worse than ever.”

Tefere Gebre, Executive Vice President of the AFL-CIO reached back even further into the Democratic Party’s legislative past. “In the early 1990s, we were told that if we worked our butts off and we elected progressives into the House and the Senate, we would get anti-strike replacement legislation,” he recalled. “Never happened. The excuse was the filibuster. And again, in 2009, in a year of hope and change, our hopes were dashed. And we never got the Employee Free Choice Act that would have leveled the playing field for working people. Again, because of the filibuster and the fear of the filibuster.”

“Sisters and brothers,” he continued, “this is serious. We have to win this election. We have to get progressives in office after the election. But we have to ask, what’s the point of winning elections, if we can’t govern after we win? This is what this fight is about.”