You Don’t Have to Pray for Trump

Late Thursday evening, President Trump (or possibly NBA reporter Shams Charania) broke the news that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ramifications stemming from a positive test are gargantuan. Joe Biden, having faced Trump in the initial presidential debate on Tuesday, has so far tested negative but will likely need to be tested again; so, too, will the hundreds of people with whom Trump and aide Hope Hicks have been in close contact, often maskless, over the past 48 hours. The stock market, that measure most useful for calculating obscene executive bonuses, opened this morning and immediately dipped 400 points. Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative, will have to be prepped on what will happen should he need to step into the presidency if Trump’s condition worsens or, well, he dies.

But at the end of the day, you can’t change any of that. It’s happening. The only thing any of us can really control for is how we feel, which is maybe why a small war has erupted among the punditry about the Right Way to respond to this news.

The facts: The president’s wanton attitude toward mask-wearing, social distancing, and mandatory shutdowns—and the subsequent inaction by those in elected office who supported him—have contributed to the loss of more than 200,000 lives in this country. Trump has not shown a modicum of responsibility or regret for his actions; instead, he spent the summer and early fall politicizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and prodding his white supremacist supporters to grow increasingly violent. He is a Bad Man, is what I’m saying. After months of exacerbating a deadly pandemic, the president has now caught the thing he called a hoax. Do you really have to feel bad for him?

In the immediate aftermath of his announcement, the Beltway crowd offered a resounding “Yes!” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked those that pray to pray for the Trumps’ “speedy and complete recovery.” Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they, too, would be praying for the president. Political Knowers like Jeff Greenfield wondered aloud if the morally prudent move for Biden included a temporary suspension of his campaign. On the right, a senior editor at The Federalist intoned about how their church prays for every president and elected leader. Permanent 24-year-old Ben Shapiro sarcastically commented on how heinously he expected the aforementioned “blue-checkmark Left” would respond.