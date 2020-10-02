Trump’s “Greatest Recovery in History” Is Wheezing Out

The president was in denial and now his sunny assessment of the situation is disproven.

No, I’m not talking about the news that President Donald Trump and first lady tested positive for Covid-19 not long after Trump mocked Joe Biden for excessive mask-wearing and insisted that America was “rounding the final turn in the pandemic.” Though he got that wrong, too. I wish the first couple a speedy recovery.



Rather, I’m talking about Trump’s claim, in those same Sept. 7 remarks in which he spouted that nonsense about rounding the final turn on Covid-19, that “We’re currently witnessing the fastest labor market recovery from an economic crisis in history—world history.”



Setting aside Trump’s made-up “greatest in history” claim, which by now we’re all well conditioned to interpret as bullshit, market recovery was relatively fast last month. But nobody expected that would continue—and it hasn’t. This morning, the Labor Department reported that the economy added 661,000 jobs in September—less than half as many as it added in each of the previous four months.

The unemployment rate went down a little to 7.9 percent, but only because there was a steep decline in labor force participation. That metric for women, in particular, dropped to its lowest level since 1987, because schools can’t reopen and women still provide most child care in this country.

