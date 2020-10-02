Trump’s “Greatest Recovery in History” Is Wheezing Out

Rather, I’m talking about Trump’s claim, in those same September 7 remarks in which he spouted that nonsense about rounding the final turn on Covid-19, that “we’re currently witnessing the fastest labor market recovery from an economic crisis in history—world history.”



Setting aside Trump’s made-up “greatest in history” claim, which by now we’re all well conditioned to interpret as bullshit, labor market recovery was relatively fast last month. But nobody expected that would continue—and it hasn’t. This morning, the Labor Department reported that the economy added 661,000 jobs in September—less than half as many as it added in each of the previous four months.

The unemployment rate went down a little, to 7.9 percent, but only because there was a steep decline in labor-force participation. That metric for women, in particular, dropped to its lowest level since 1987, because schools can’t reopen and women still provide most childcare in this country.

