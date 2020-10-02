Trump’s History of Deception Magnifies the Chaos of His Covid-19 Diagnosis

Here’s what we know so far: President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. He’s experiencing “mild” symptoms, according to the White House, though these were apparently significant enough to prevent him from participating in a phone call that was the only official event on his Friday schedule. First lady Melania Trump, who is also quarantining herself, announced that she had also tested positive and was symptomatic. A wave of high-level government officials who came in contact with Trump have either tested negative or are awaiting results. It was reported that former Vice President Joe Biden, who shared a stage with Trump two days before the president tested positive, has tested negative for the virus, as has his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Beyond that, Americans are in the dark. It’s unclear where or how Trump contracted the virus. It’s also unclear to whom he may have spread it before he tested positive. He is notoriously averse to mask-wearing, social distancing, and other basic precautions to reduce the virus’s spread. Trump’s cavalier disregard of the pandemic is such that White House officials reached out to reporters in July to express concerns about their own safety. After top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning, Trump took part in a fundraising event with donors in New Jersey without a mask or other safety measures. The New York Times reported that White House officials had hoped to keep Hicks’s diagnosis from becoming public.

Given this White House’s posture toward transparency and the media, it’s an open question when and how Americans would have learned about Trump’s condition if reporters hadn’t learned about Hicks’s positive test result. That posture is also a cause for concern going forward. Trump and his inner circle have given Americans no reason to take them at their word about matters of national consequence. That mistrust is toxic in the best of circumstances; it can be dangerous in the worst of them.

Obfuscation about the president’s health is already a hallowed American tradition. In 1893, surgeons secretly removed a tumor from the upper jaw of Grover Cleveland while sailing on a yacht off the coast of New York. Woodrow Wilson suffered from a stroke in 1919 that left him mostly incapacitated for the remainder of his second term. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s health declined so rapidly in his third term that one doctor who examined him predicted he wouldn’t survive a fourth term; Roosevelt died one year later of a cerebral hemorrhage. Others, including Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan, downplayed serious health conditions in public.

But Trump’s penchant for medical secrecy goes further than that of any of his immediate predecessors. When he first ran for office in 2016, the Trump campaign released an effusive letter from his personal doctor that said Trump “will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency” and that “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.” The doctor, Harold Bornstein, admitted two years later that it was false. “He dictated that whole letter,” he told CNN in 2018. “I didn’t write that letter. I just made it up as I went along.” Trump’s most recent public assessment by White House doctors simply summarized a year’s worth of medical appointments as opposed to a full physical exam.