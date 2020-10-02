Trump’s History of Deception Magnifies the Chaos of His Covid-19 Diagnosis

And then there’s the incident in November 2019, when Trump made a hasty, unplanned trip to Walter Reed Medical Center with the White House doctor. While the White House claimed at the time it was part of his annual physical, later reporting suggested that it may have been much more serious than officials publicly claimed. A book released earlier this year by a New York Times journalist reported that Mike Pence was told to be on “standby” during the episode. “It never ends!” Trump wrote on Twitter, after the book’s reporting became public. “Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate—FAKE NEWS.” (The book did not mention ministrokes.)

Many people who contract the coronavirus either experience few to no symptoms or make a full recovery from them. Others face more severe symptoms and a more grueling path to recovery. Trump’s diagnosis is concerning because he falls into so many risk groups for the virus: He is 74 years old, visibly overweight, and does not regularly exercise or maintain a healthy diet. Covid-19 is also known for its sudden, sharp downturns in patients. Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went from working through the symptoms at 10 Downing Street to entering the intensive care unit of a London hospital within a 24-hour span.

Trump’s leadership style also complicates matters. This is a president who struggles to run the government under the best of circumstances. Some of his top staffers have reportedly worked to countermand or slow-walk his orders when they disagree with them, as documented in the Mueller Report and countless news articles over the last four years. If Trump’s condition worsens, will government officials be able to tell if directives from the White House actually came from Trump? Historians now believe that Woodrow Wilson’s wife, first lady Edith Wilson, became an acting president of sorts after a stroke left the president incapacitated in 1919; some suggest this arrangement lasted until he left office in 1921. At the height of the Watergate scandal, Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger instructed military officials not to carry out any nuclear launch orders from the despondent Richard Nixon without the approval of Henry Kissinger or himself.