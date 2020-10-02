Biden Should Be Worried

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered a typically over-the-top boast during his debate against Joe Biden: “I’m the one that brought back football.” He must have been yearning for a return to normalcy—for packed Big Ten football stadiums filled with fans over-stuffed and often over-lubricated from a morning of mask-less tailgating.

But during the worst pandemic October since 1918, when 200,000 Americans died from influenza, normalcy, alas, means that presidents and first ladies can get sick.

The stunning revelation overnight that Trump had tested positive capped six months of presidential denial, dithering and demonizing over Covid-19. Before the White House released the news, there was a hard-to-dispute truth about the 2020 presidential race: Joe Biden enjoyed a solid lead by almost every measure.

Nate Silver, among the most cautious of the polling analysts, gave Biden an 80 percent chance of prevailing in the Electoral College. Trump’s out-of-control debate performance squandered one of his last opportunities to catch up. And there had been private talk among Republicans about when to bail on Trump in a desperate effort to save the GOP’s Senate majority.

Now everything about the election is scrambled, even if Trump makes a fast recovery from this debilitating and too often fatal disease.