Is Donald Trump Dying?

To hear it from the president’s physicians, Donald Trump is probably the healthiest hospitalized Covid-19 patient in America. He may be on a regimen of heavy-duty drugs, but he is barely symptomatic. He may be entombed in Walter Reed National Medical Center’s presidential suite, but, apparently for the first time in his presidency, asked for “documents to review.” He was doing so well, in fact, that his discharge seemed imminent. Covid-19 symptoms often get worse in the second week; Trump was on track to conquer them in only four days. In an attempt to project his strength, a hoarse and shaky Trump on Sunday announced he was planning a “little surprise” for the supporters camped outside the hospital—and subsequently held himself a mini-parade that would surely make Kim Jong Un proud.

Leaks and media reports provide a much different picture, however. We know that the president has had a fever and that he has been treated with supplemental oxygen on at least two occasions—and that his oxygen saturation level may have dipped below 90 percent, a sign of significant infection. We know that the president’s vital signs were believed to be, at one point, “very concerning.” He is being treated with a number of drugs (none of which, notably, is hydroxychloroquine, the supposed miracle drug he spent most of the spring hyping) reserved for patients in serious or critical condition. These drugs also suggest he may have pneumonia. But the briefings from the president’s physician Sean Conley have distinct North Korean vibes—they are relentlessly cheery and dishonest.

The result is that no one, it seems, knows anything for sure. The president may be extremely ill—or he may not. All we know with any certainty is what we’ve known all along: that Trump is deeply dishonest and incompetent and only cares about himself, a combination that has put people’s lives at risk, up to and including the Secret Service agents who paraded him around on Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s medical team’s credibility was destroyed less than 24 hours after the president entered Walter Reed. On Saturday morning, Conley informed the public that Trump was in good health and that his condition was rapidly improving. He no longer had a fever and had not received supplemental oxygen. It only took minutes for that narrative to fall apart. Shortly after the press conference, the White House pool was briefed by a “source familiar with the president’s health”—later revealed to be White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—that the situation was, in fact, dire: “The president’s vitals over the past 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”



It’s not clear why Meadows undercut Conley. At any rate, Meadows would quickly change his tune, adopting Conley’s mix of bald lies and optimism. Meanwhile, we learned that the president had received supplemental oxygen (meaning Conley lied during Saturday’s briefing), that his oxygen levels had dropped on at least two occasions, and that the president was being treated with drugs suggesting his condition was serious. Then, later that night, the administration released pictures of Trump “working,” which included a shot of him apparently writing on a blank piece of paper.

