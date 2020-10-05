Is Donald Trump Dying?

The result is that no one, it seems, knows anything for sure. The president may be extremely ill—or he may not. All we know with any certainty is what we’ve known all along: that Trump is deeply dishonest and incompetent and only cares about himself, a combination that has put people’s lives at risk, up to and including the Secret Service agents who paraded him around on Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s medical team’s credibility was destroyed less than 24 hours after the president entered Walter Reed. On Saturday morning, Conley informed the public that Trump was in good health and that his condition was rapidly improving. He no longer had a fever and had not received supplemental oxygen. It only took minutes for that narrative to fall apart. Shortly after the press conference, the White House pool was briefed by a “source familiar with the president’s health”—later revealed to be White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows—that the situation was, in fact, dire: “The president’s vitals over the past 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”



It’s not clear why Meadows undercut Conley. At any rate, Meadows would quickly change his tune, adopting Conley’s mix of bald lies and optimism. Meanwhile, we learned that the president had received supplemental oxygen (meaning Conley lied during Saturday’s briefing), that his oxygen levels had dropped on at least two occasions, and that the president was being treated with drugs suggesting his condition was serious. Then, later that night, the administration released pictures of Trump “working,” which included a shot of him apparently writing on a blank piece of paper.

