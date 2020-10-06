How the EPA Is Screwing Oklahoma’s Tribes

Specifically, it’s a reaction to the Supreme Court’s 5–4 ruling this past July that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation, as detailed in its 1868 post–Civil War treaty with the United States, was never dissolved by an act of Congress and thus is still a legally active part of Indian Country. While the ruling only applied to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and concerned only crimes prosecuted under the Major Crimes Act, it was clear that McGirt v. Oklahoma, as the case was called, could pave the way for a multitude of similar cases.

With the reservation’s borders and sovereignty being upheld, the other tribes in Oklahoma, most of which claim similarly ignored but still intact treaties, have since been tacitly encouraged by the positive outcome to pursue legal challenges of their own to regain jurisdiction over their lands. Should all of the tribes successfully assert their treaty rights, roughly half of Oklahoma would cease to be state land and instead be what it always has been: Indian Country.

In the months since the McGirt decision, a whirlwind of studies and papers and talks have attempted to predict what kinds of jurisdictional powers could be wielded by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and any other tribes able to join them in upholding their reservations. Provided the right legal environment is attained, tribal governments overseeing reservations can wield the power to impose taxes and regulations on non-Native industries that want to operate within their boundaries. Most experts analyzing the legal implications agreed that the tribes would not be able to enforce regulations or tax nontribal citizens that own fee land (meaning it has been deeded to an individual and is not held in trust by the Department of the Interior) in the reservation—that is, tribal citizens would be the ones primarily affected by McGirt. But there are exceptions to this rule, namely for Oklahoma’s petroleum industry.