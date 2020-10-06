How the EPA Is Screwing Oklahoma’s Tribes

Jim Inhofe might be best known as the dipshit who brought a snowball to the floor of Congress as “proof” that climate change is not real. But the Republican Senator from Oklahoma is no fool.



In 2005, Congress passed a bill ostensibly aimed at authorizing federal funds for the upkeep and creation of federally aided roads and highways. At 836 pages long, it was an impressively boring bill, reading as little more than a list of construction projects in need of funding, and designations and re-designations as to what roads fall under the federal highway and interstate programs. It was, in other words, the perfect place for Inhofe to hide some equally sterile lines protecting gas and oil interests against the peskiness of tribal sovereignty and land rights, to be employed if the worst came to pass and tribes in his state were able to reclaim their lands:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (referred to in this section as the ‘‘Administrator’’) determines that a regulatory program submitted by the State of Oklahoma for approval by the Administrator under a law administered by the Administrator meets applicable requirements of the law, and the Administrator approves the State to administer the State program under the law with respect to areas in the State that are not Indian country, on request of the State, the Administrator shall approve the State to administer the State program in the areas of the State that are in Indian country, without any further demonstration of authority by the State.

In layman’s terms: If the state of Oklahoma asks, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) wields the authority to give the state government regulatory control over all environmental issues that take place on tribal lands in Oklahoma.

Now, fifteen years later, this long dormant rider has been activated, all because the United States government can’t decide whether it wants tribal sovereignty, and the people entrusted with enacting it, to exist. On Monday, The Young Turks journalist Ti-Hua Chang reported that the Trump Administration’s EPA, helmed by Andrew Wheeler, who worked for Inhofe for 14 years, cited the above rider in an October 1 letter granting the state of Oklahoma’s request for regulatory control.

Given the cozy relationship between Oklahoma lawmakers and the gas and oil industry, the EPA’s decision effectively hands power over hazardous waste dumping, fracking, and the purposeful diversion of industrialized farm runoff on tribal lands to a slim number of industry executives. This was not a random chess move. It was an industry reacting to the prospect of having to consult tribal governments about what happens on their land.