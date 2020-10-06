Who Will Win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature?

Four years ago, I made the worst prediction of my professional life. No, not that Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump—though I was pretty confident of that, too. Instead, I wrote that Bob Dylan would not win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 and, furthermore, that he would never win it—and that if he did I would eat my vinyl copy of Blood on the Tracks. (For the record, I have yet to eat my copy of Blood on the Tracks, though I promise to eat it, for real this time, if Donald Trump wins the Nobel Peace Prize this Friday.)

My Nobel Prize predictions have not gotten much better. Kazuo Ishiguro—the Japanese-English writer of novels of intricate subtlety dedicated to exploring one of literature’s great themes—Britain’s awfulness—won in 2017. Ishiguro wasn’t even mentioned in my annual preview that year, and we’re talking about a feature that typically mentions about 100 potential honorees. I did include 2018’s Nobel laureate, Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk, as a favorite, but then again I also wrote that 2019’s winner, Peter Handke, “shouldn’t stand a chance given his politics, which are horrific.”

Every year I publish this preview, and people bet real, actual money based on it. If you are reading this because you want to bet on the Nobel Prize in Literature, please—and I can’t stress this enough—don’t do that. Buy something useful instead, like a lottery ticket. Or bet on the Nobel Prize in Literature, just do the exact opposite of what I say.



The last five years have been tumultuous for the Nobel Prize. Attempts at breaking new ground—with Dylan being the most prominent example—suggested an openness to a more expansive interpretation of literature. At the same time, the prize has been beset by scandal. The 2018 prize was postponed after the husband of one of the Nobel Committee members was accused of serial sexual harassment and abuse—as well as leaking the names of the winners to bettors. (He would go on to serve a two-year prison sentence for rape.)

Last year, the then chair of the Swedish Academy’s Literature Committee, Anders Olsson, went on a P.R. blitz promising that he and his fellow judges were aware of the prize’s dismal record on gender and race, as well as its perceived stuffiness and Eurocentrism. The Nobel Prize was then subsequently awarded to two Europeans, one of whom has been trailed for years by accusations of genocide denial based on his writings about the Balkan Wars of the 1990s.

