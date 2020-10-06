Who Will Win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature?

Maryse Conde has been a betting favorite in recent years, and her work, which explores colonialism, race, and inequality, is particularly resonant in 2020. I have been cheering for Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o for five years now. He began his career writing in English but has spent decades now writing in his native tongue; awarding him the prize for his searing work, which is both political and literary, would be the perfect response to the Handke disaster. (That, of course, is also why it probably won’t happen.)

What if the Nobel Prize in Literature Only Goes to Europeans From Now On?

Lyudmila Ulitskaya (Russian novelist and short story writer; 5–1 odds)

Javier Marias (Highbrow Janet Evanovich, whose books all take place in museums; 10–1 odds)

Annie Ernaux (French autobiographical novelist; 20–1 odds)

Frederike Mayrocker (Austrian poet; 25–1 odds)

Edna O’Brien (Irish novelist; 25–1 odds)

Jon Fosse (the Norwegian heroin to Karl Ove Knausgaard’s Norwegian cocaine; 20–1 odds)

Milan Kundera (91-year-old French-Czech writer of essay-fiction hybrids considered deeply uncool by the same people who treasure contemporary essay-fiction hybrids about being on the debate team; 33–1 odds)

Mircea Cărtărescu (Romanian novelist; no odds)

Ismail Kadare (Albanian novelist; no odds)

Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Hungarian writer who, when I make fun of him for being read only by sad young men, generates a torrent of angry emails in my inbox from sad young men; 33–1 odds)

Peter Nadas (Hungary’s second-most-important export, behind neofascism; no odds)

For reasons discussed above, all of these writers are unlikely to win—unless, of course, the Nobel Prize in Literature is in the midst of a rebrand as a European literature prize, which is basically what it traditionally has been. Bettors once again think that this is Ulitskaya’s year, but I’m not so certain—she operates in a similar political, literary, and geographical space as two recent laureates, Svetlana Alexievich and Olga Tokarczuk. Nadas, Kadare, O’Brien, and Cărtărescu are all deserving and thus wholly unlikely recipients. Fosse is the galaxy brain to Knausgaard’s small brain and Dag Solstad’s big brain, but I can’t see a Scandinavian winning for another couple of years at least. Marias and Krasznahorkai would win if the Nobel Committee were composed entirely of editorial assistants at a literary imprint of a big publishing house who spend their days polishing their grad school applications for an English Ph.D. Kundera is one of the last of a cohort of twentieth-century figures whose personal life everyone is just a little better off not knowing too much about. His fiction has not aged particularly well, and Ivan Klima is very much still alive, if the Swedish Academy would like to award someone from the Czech Republic’s Golden Generation. A poet hasn’t won since 2011, so Mayrocker is probably the closest thing to a dark horse on this list.