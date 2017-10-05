Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Nothing could top Bob Dylan winning the Nobel Prize last year, which the Nobel Committee for Literature surely knew. Many, myself very much included, thought that the Committee would return to its roots and award an Estonian poet or a Madagascan flash fiction writer. Instead, it awarded the Nobel Prize to the globally famous British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, author of The Remains of the Day (starring Anthony Hopkins), Never Let Me Go (starring Keira Knightley), and, most recently, The Buried Giant.
In one area the Committee did stick to tradition: the largely meaningless blurb that accompanies the announcement of each Nobel Laureate. Ishiguro is being honored for uncovering “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.” Ishiguro’s novels, which often deal with tangled questions of memory and identity, are often set in slightly off-kilter versions of our own world. They feature children who live their short lives as organ farms, or an elderly couple wandering through Arthurian England. Nearly all of Ishiguro’s works are about confronting some horror, large or small, in the past, most often World War II.
It’s odd for the Nobel Prize in Literature to go to someone who is both really famous and has largely avoided Nobel speculation. Ishiguro caps a hat trick of unexpected choices for the Nobel Prize in the last three years: First, the Belarusian oral historian Svetlana Alexievich, then the American songwriter Bob Dylan, and now the most obvious Nobel pick of the three, who, nevertheless, no one saw coming.
Republicans are wishcasting Justice Kennedy’s retirement again.
The only person who really knows if Anthony Kennedy will retire from the Supreme Court this summer is Anthony Kennedy. But that hasn’t stopped some Republicans from trying to nudge him out the door. “I believe we’re going to have another Supreme Court justice this year,” Nevada Senator Dean Heller said in Las Vegas last week, according to audio obtained by Politico. “I think Kennedy’s going to retire sometime early summer. That being the case, Republicans are going to have the opportunity now to put another Supreme Court justice in place, which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated.”
Heller can’t be blamed for wanting Kennedy to retire. As he acknowledged, the confirmation battle would give the senator a high-profile chance to burnish his conservative credentials as he fights to retain his Senate seat in November’s midterm elections. Replacing Kennedy with a justice more akin to Neil Gorsuch would also shift the court’s ideological makeup further to the right, a longstanding Republican policy goal. Precedents on abortion, LGBT rights, racial discrimination, and the scope of federal power would almost certainly be imperiled.
Heller’s remarks were heard by some as a declaration of fact, but as Politico noted, the senator was merely making a prediction. An ouroboros-like rumor of Kennedy’s imminent departure also spread through Washington last spring, nourished by Republicans like senators Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley who repeated it without identifying its origins. President Donald Trump spoke on the campaign trail of filling three or four vacancies during his term, which is extremely unlikely absent a tragedy.
Kennedy hasn’t made any overt signals that he’s leaving. He hired four clerks in December for the upcoming term this fall, a move that doesn’t suggest an imminent departure. Those clerks would still work for the court if he left, so it’s not conclusive proof he’ll stay. But it tips the balance closer to the status quo. Either way, if Kennedy does decide to hang up his robe, the American public won’t know until he tells them at the end of the court’s term in June.
The EPA is openly promoting a climate denial think tank.
On Friday afternoon, the Environmental Protection Agency sent out a press release to tout an op-ed praising Administrator Scott Pruitt. Written Heartland Institute President Tim Huelskamp and H. Sterling Burnett,a senior fellow there, the article argues that “Pruitt is leading the EPA toward greatness” by rejecting climate science. “Trump and Pruitt share an understanding that climate change is not a significant threat to the prosperity and health of Americans,” they wrote.
The Heartland Institute markets itself as a libertarian think tank, but it’s best known for aggressively denying that global warming threatens human health and economic prosperity. Last year, the group sent reading material rejecting climate science to 200,000 public school science teachers and urged them to teach the material to students. Many teachers that received the material were aghast at the misinformation included in the package. “The materials were obviously biased against climate science without supporting data,” one teacher said.
The Heartland Institute denies that they’re climate deniers. Last summer, the group’s director of communications, Jim Lakely, refused to answer questions for a story I was writing because I had called them deniers. “No one Heartland works with ‘denies’ the climate is changing; they are merely justifiably skeptical that human activity is the chief driver of that change, and global warming is going to cause a planet-wide catastrophe,” he wrote me in an email. “You know this, but used the term ‘denier’ as a slur—and a signal to your readers to not take the scholars and experts on our side of this debate seriously—several times in your previous story.”
But as I explained to Lakely, a climate denier is not a person who denies, simply, that the climate is changing. A climate denier is a person who denies the overwhelming scientific evidence that the climate is changing because of human activity. The Heartland Institute does this routinely, so calling them deniers is not a slur. But Lakely was correct about one thing: My use of the term was indeed a signal that the public should not take the Heartland Institute’s claims about climate science seriously. That the government agency in charge of protecting the environment does, though, is seriously worrying.
Talks with North Korea probably won’t go anywhere. That doesn’t mean they’re a waste of time.
On Thursday evening, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s national security adviser, announced that Donald Trump had agreed to hold talks with Kim Jong-un regarding the country’s nuclear program by May. It’s a stunning development. Not only has no sitting president of the United States met with a North Korean leader, Trump and Kim have spent the last 15 months calling each other names and ratcheting up tensions. Trump called Kim “little rocket man” last year; Kim returned the favor by referring to the septuagenarian president as a “mentally deranged dotard.”
Some have already criticized the move. But, given the risk of nuclear war, talks are more likely to produce a decrease in tensions than no talks. Still, a positive outcome depends on Trump’s ability to seize the moment and turn this momentary thaw into progress. Unfortunately, anyone who has watched Trump negotiate with Democrats over sensitive issues like gun control and immigration shouldn’t have much hope that he will display the subtlety or sensitivity necessary to create meaningful change. Trump, moreover, has never shown any interest in anything less than total victory in either his business or political negotiations. That simply isn’t possible in international diplomacy and it certainly isn’t possible when it comes to North Korea’s nuclear program.
Given the distance between the two sides, and the unlikelihood that North Korea will fully denuclearize, a lasting agreement does not seem possible. Plus, each side views the talks differently. For the United States, the talks are a means to an end, a way to pressure or coax North Korea into giving up its nuclear program. For North Korea, the talks are an end in and of themselves: The country has long desired the legitimacy a visit from a sitting U.S. president would bring. And if its nuclear arsenal ultimately brought that legitimacy, why would it give it up?
Trump can’t do much about violent video games, thanks to Antonin Scalia.
The president held a summit at the White House on Thursday with representatives from the video game industry, lawmakers from both parties, and leaders of censorious conservative organizations like the Media Research Council and the Parents Television Council. The meeting was closed to reporters, but TheWashington Post reports that Trump vividly floated the idea of regulating video games more closely.
Trump himself opened the meeting by showing “a montage of clips of various violent video games,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Republican from Missouri. Then, Hartzler said the president would ask, “This is violent isn’t it?”
“They were violent clips where individuals were killing other human beings in various ways,” she said.
The montage has since been released:
Trump first raised the issue after last month’s massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which led to renewed calls for tighter restrictions on firearms. Whether those efforts would survive Second Amendment challenges is an ongoing debate. But there’s little question that a new push to restrict video games would fail in the courts, thanks to none other than Justice Antonin Scalia.
In 2011, the conservative jurist whom Trump often holds up as an example for judicial nominees wrote the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision in Brown v. Entertainment Merchants’ Association. The ruling struck down a California law that restricted sales of violent video games to minors on First Amendment grounds. In his majority opinion, Scalia pointed to the abundance of brutal and bloody imagery already in other artistic mediums, including children’s literature.
California’s argument would fare better if there were a longstanding tradition in this country of specially restricting children’s access to depictions of violence, but there is none. Certainly the books we give children to read—or read to them when they are younger—contain no shortage of gore. Grimm’s Fairy Tales, for example, are grim indeed. As her just deserts for trying to poison Snow White, the wicked queen is made to dance in red hot slippers “till she fell dead on the floor, a sad example of envy and jealousy.” Cinderella’s evil stepsisters have their eyes pecked out by doves. And Hansel and Gretel (children!) kill their captor by baking her in an oven.
“High-school reading lists are full of similar fare,” Scalia added, pointing to graphic descriptions in Homer’s Odyssey, Dante’s Inferno, and Golding’s Lord of the Flies.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote a concurring opinion in which he also rejected the California law but sympathized with the state’s aims to protect children from violent imagery. His descriptions tried to make the same point as Trump’s presentation, albeit with the written word instead of video. “Victims are dismembered, decapitated, disemboweled, set on fire, and chopped into little pieces,” he explained. “They cry out in agony and beg for mercy. Blood gushes, splatters, and pools.”
Scalia wasn’t persuaded. “Justice Alito recounts all these disgusting video games in order to disgust us,” he countered, “but disgust is not a valid basis for restricting expression.”
The Interior Department is spending $139,000 on a door for Ryan Zinke. Here’s how that’s possible.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the Interior Department spent that much last year on a work order labeled, simply, “Secretary’s Door.” Absent answers from the Interior Department and the contractor that performed the work, people began to wonder: How could someone spend that much money on a door?
The contractor who performed the work, Maryland-based Conquest Solutions LLC, did not pick up the phone when I called. Their website, however, mentioned that the company specializes in “building automation systems.” So I called Nebraska-based Control Services Inc., another company that provides such systems to government customers. They picked up, and a building automation and control specialist named Dave Harrill explained to me how it’s possible to spend $139,000 on a door.
Harrill said the work order was most likely for an electronic security door. “If it’s an office door, more than likely it’s the electronic lock and latch system,” he said. “Those can get very expensive. And then—more than likely for that kind of money—probably some type of biometrics lock; either a fingerprint reader, or they have them where it’s like a hand pad where you lay your hand in it. It takes the print off of your hand for how it unlocks a door. It also could be a retina reader that reads the retina of your eye.” Pressed on whether eyeball security readers actually exist, Harrill was insistent. “It’s real,” he said. “We have installed quite a few.” Most, however, are installed in big corporate insurance company buildings where customer data is located. “It’s Star Wars, it really is,” he said.
A retina reader would be an extreme measure, but Harrill said other types of security systems could add up quickly—especially if they’re being installed in an old building. The Stewart Lee Udall Department of Interior Building, where Zinke’s office is located, was built in 1936. In many cases, electronics and wiring have to be installed in the frame of the door. “To be honest with you, $140,000 is not really that far out of the ballpark if it’s a high-security type deal,” Harrill said. Whatever kind of door Zinke bought, it certainly makes Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt’s $25,000 soundproof phone booth look like a deal.
Update: Zinke’s spokesperson says Zinke was unaware of the door contract, which is for “fiberglass replacement doors” that are expensive to install in a historic building.
For International Women’s Day, McDonald’s is flipping its totemic “M” upside down. That’s right. It’s gonna be a “W,” for women—or McWomen, if you prefer. McDonald’s spokesperson Laura Altmin explained to CNBC:
“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed,” says Altmin. “In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women.”
This sounds lovely. It would be even lovelier, however, if the chain actually paid workers a living wage. It has resisted, except in states and municipalities that have forced its hand by passing laws raising the minimum wage. McDonald’s workers have, like other fast food workers, occupied the forefront of the Fight for 15 movement. Those workers are disproportionately more likely to be women of color, and many also live on food stamps.
The negative impacts of these minimum wage hikes will be greatest in economically disadvantaged areas, where small businesses more often lack the profit margins necessary to cover the associated labor cost increases, and jobseekers lack the skills commensurate with the new wage floor. In other words, minimum wage increases reduce jobs where they’re needed most.
So far, research doesn’t bear out Rensi’s fears.McDonald’s can flip all the “Ms” it wants, but if it really wants to honor women, it can start with paying them fairly for their labor.
If there was “no collusion” why did the Trump transition team work so hard to set up a back channel with Russia?
On Wednesday evening, The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is zeroing in on Blackwater founder and all-around bad guy Erik Prince. Mueller is apparently particularly interested in a meeting that Prince had with a Kremlin-connected Russian official in the Seychelles during the Trump transition, in which they reportedly discussed setting up a back channel between Trump and Moscow. That Mueller has uncovered evidence of an attempt to set up this back channel also apparently contradicts testimony Prince gave before Congress regarding what he was doing in the Seychelles.
If true, this would be at least the third known attempt to set up a back channel between Trump and Russia. In December of 2016, Jared Kushner, Michael Flynn, and then–Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak secretly met in Trump Tower, and Kushner later testified before Congress that Kislyak had suggested they set up a back channel. Two weeks later, Kushner and Flynn secretly met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, and discussed setting up a back channel between Russia and the United States. Zayed’s office then reportedly set up the meeting between Erik Prince and the Russian official in the Seychelles.
What’s not entirely clear is what the back channel would have been for. Zayed and Kushner reportedly discussed efforts to drive a wedge between Russia and Iran, so Russian foreign policy is a leading contender. But these discussions were happening only a few days before Trump was inaugurated. If the topic of conversation really only centered on foreign policy, that surely could have waited a week and a half. The most innocent explanation here isn’t really that innocent: that the Trump transition was so suspicious of the outgoing Obama administration that it wanted to keep its conversations with Russia secret. But given all of the other smoke surrounding Russia and the Trump campaign, there are many less innocent explanations as well.
Gary Cohn’s resignation is about more than just tariffs.
Cohn, who announced he would be resigning as Trump’s top economic adviser on Tuesday, had weathered his share of storms during his 14 months in the White House. He was there when the White House unveiled (multiple) travel advisories banning visitors from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. He was there when Trump fired James Comey. He nearly resigned—but ultimately didn’t—when the president said “both sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. And he was there for countless presidential blow-ups provoked by cable news. But ultimately, it was the imposition of minor and toothless tariffs on steel and aluminum that made him say, “Enough is enough.”
Tariffs are a silly line in the sand, but they’ve taken on serious symbolic importance in this White House. For the first year of Trump’s presidency, advisers like Cohn were able to cajole Trump into embracing a policy agenda that satisfied the Republican Party’s mega-rich donors, pushing a corporate tax cut to the finish line and largely staying out of trade. Much of the credit for this Eliza Doolittle-ish transformation went to Cohn, who was prized, particularly on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley, for his ability to bat down bad ideas swirling around the White House.
Republican free traders are freaking out about Trump’s tariffs because they are proof of something that Cohn has surely known for months, if not longer, which is that Donald Trump is not going to change his stripes. Cohn’s entire purpose was to get Trump to act contrary to his nature, and his resignation is a de facto acknowledgment that this is impossible.
The DCCC’s attacks on a progressive candidate in Texas have backfired.
Laura Moser is headed to a run-off after placing second in the Democratic primary for Texas’s seventh district. That’s despite the best efforts of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which published opposition research on Moser in the middle of the campaign. Roll Call explains:
Last month, the DCCC released research accusing her of being a “Washington insider.” In a 2014 magazine article, Moser, then a Washington, D.C., resident, said she’d rather have her “teeth pulled without anesthesia” than live in her grandparents’ hometown of Paris, Texas, which is not in the 7th District.
The DCCC also alleged that Moser’s husband has benefited from her campaign spending, since he works at Revolution Messaging, which her campaign has paid for online consulting and advertising.
In the same article, Moser referred to a neighbor as a “deaf-mute drug addict,” for which she has apologized. As Jia Tolentino recently noted at The New Yorker, those remarks may not be the real source of the DCCC’s concern. “What’s really happening is that the DCCC is using one strategic worry—that Texans won’t vote for a prodigal daughter—as a stand-in for the real concern: that Moser is too far left,” she wrote.
Cook Political Report says the seventh is a “Republican Toss-Up.” Whoever wins the Democratic run-off faces a tight race, and the DCCC isn’t wrong to be worried about running a controversial candidate. But they may have underestimated Moser’s appeal, and their attacks certainly appear to have backfired.
Sam Nunberg’s meltdown was the Russia story’s strangest moment yet.
It was somewhere between the O.J. Bronco chase and Crispin Glover jumping on David Letterman’s couch. On Monday afternoon, there didn’t seem to be a cable TV network that didn’t have a bizarre interview with Sam Nunberg, one of Donald Trump’s earliest campaign aides, who had just been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller. Over the course of a surreal afternoon, Nunberg insisted that he wouldn’t comply with Mueller’s subpoena because he didn’t feel like spending 80 hours going through his emails. He mused that Trump may have colluded with Russia and suggested that Trump knew ahead of time about the now infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump’s eldest son and Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton. There was wide speculation that Nunberg was drunk.
It was a spectacle that oscillated between the comic and the tragic. Nunberg’s sheer obstinacy—who wouldn’t spend 80 hours going through emails to avoid going to jail?—can only be marveled at. But it was also disturbing to watch a person crack up under the pressure. Nunberg, who was pushed out of the campaign that he helped set up (he was effectively its only staffer in its earliest days) and was later sued by Trump for $10 million, appeared to be unprepared for the trouble he finds himself in. He also seemed quite alone: If your only friend is Roger Stone, as Nunberg’s seems to be, you are in deep trouble.
Nunberg’s meltdown may also be a sign of things to come. People close to Trump are starting to crack—and openly suggesting that Trump is far from innocent.