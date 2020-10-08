North Carolina’s Labyrinthine Voting Nightmare

Guilford County, the third-most populous in North Carolina, is currently facing something of an electoral crisis. Earlier this month, data provided by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida found that Guilford ranked first in the nation with 4.8 percent of its absentee ballots being marked as not-accepted by the county board. Of those voters whose ballots remain in limbo, Black voters have been over-represented among the pulled ballots: As of this writing, while white voters saw their mail-in ballots set aside at a rate of 2.8 percent, Black voters were being marked at 9.7 percent.

A number of factors have led us here—some of them active voter suppression efforts, some of them having to do with the pandemic and the increase in absentee ballot requests by first-time users, and some from a stagnant Democratic Party that for years has failed to proactively embrace mail-in voting and educate voters on the process. Laws like the Voter ID bill, first passed in 2013 by the General Assembly, as well as their 2010 redistricting plan, are, as a federal judge put it, “almost surgically precise” in their desire to disenfranchise Black voters. But as North Carolina has proved during this election cycle, it is that end effect, rather than the intent, that matters most.

The pandemic has fundamentally altered the voting process, forcing many voters to fill out their ballots at home for the first time in their lives. Rather than come together to make a complicated process more accessible streamlined, conservative politicians—still hoping to see through their years-long project of disenfranchising non-white, non-Republican voters—have instead opted to spread concerns about imagined voter fraud and muck up the courts with lawsuits that stand in the way of a common-sense solution.

It’s petty and racist, but it’s also working. The county boards of elections, like the one in Guilford County, are following the orders of the State Board of Elections, which is following the orders of state and federal courts, which are responding to the lawsuits by conservative officials. These institutions do not necessarily share the same goals as the Republican politicians, but the result of their responses so far have ultimately worked to the conservatives’ advantage: Black voters in North Carolina are being disproportionately denied the right to vote in the 2020 general election.

From the outset of the pandemic, it was apparent that there was no chance that the 2020 general election would run normally. Due to the need for social distancing, vote-by-mail rates have skyrocketed among the voting population. As of this writing, more than 420,000 voters have had their absentee ballots approved in North Carolina—twice the number of mailed ballots that the state received throughout the entire 2016 election cycle.