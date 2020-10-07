Our President Is Literally Toxic

In 1978, Susan Sontag published a famous essay titled “Illness As Metaphor” which argued against perceiving illness metaphorically. “Illness is not a metaphor,” Sontag wrote, “The most truthful way of regarding illness—and the healthiest way of being ill—is one most purified of, most resistant to, metaphoric thinking.”



Medical science has been unable to dispel the popular notion of disease as some black-hatted villain that the virtuous and strong will defeat. Nor have the many medical patients who’ve pointed out what a cruel and victim-blaming delusion the metaphoric distortion of illness is. The cruel truth is that misfortune doesn’t give a damn about the content of your character or the size of your biceps. Everybody learns this sooner or later.



Well, almost everybody.



The president of the United States—the guy who entered the 2016 presidential race saying he didn’t think John McCain was a war hero because “I like people who weren’t captured”—has Covid. He doesn’t see this as a misfortune. He sees it as a challenge, one that demonstrates that he’s a winner.

More than anything, President Donald Trump sees Covid-19 as a metaphor. It’s a school. “This is the real school,” he said in a bizarre video tweeted from Walter Reed Army Medical Center. “This isn’t the ‘let’s read the books school.’” Covid-19 is also an athletic contest that casts Trump as a mighty wrestler slamming his adversary to the ground, or a wide receiver breaking through a pack of defenders to score a touchdown, to cite two absurd memes that Trump and his allies have circulated on social networks.

