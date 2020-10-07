Our President Is Literally Toxic

This figurative-to-literal alchemy is a clear theme of Trump’s public career. It’s been something of a mission for him to make the word flesh, so to speak. Remember the Access Hollywood tape that surfaced in the waning days of the 2016 campaign? It featured this exchange between candidate Trump and host Billy Bush:

Trump: I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Bush: Whatever you want. Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

A reasonable person (a reasonable male, anyway) might conclude that Trump was perhaps the sort of pig who would grab women and kiss them against their will but not the sort of pig who would grab women by the pussy, because who in hell does that? Obviously “grab ’em by the pussy” was, in Trump’s locution, a metaphor. Not a very nice metaphor, but a metaphor nonetheless.



But this reasonable male would be—indeed, was—almost certainly quite wrong. We know that because, in a 1997 lawsuit, later dropped, Trump was accused by Jill Harth Houraney, the girlfriend and later wife of a Trump business associate, of—on three separate occasions in 1992 and 1993—reaching for her crotch. A businesswoman named Jessica Leeds similarly recalled in 2016 that several decades earlier she was seated on an airline flight next to Trump, a complete stranger, and that the future president tried to put his hand up her skirt. According to these women, who had no obvious reason to lie, Trump literally tried to “grab ’em by the pussy.” (Trump denied both allegations.)