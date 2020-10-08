The Fatal Blind Spots of The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma, director Jeff Orlowski’s buzzworthy Netflix documentary about Big Tech, starts casually, with the interviewees settling down into their chairs, taking their last sips of coffee, and making small talk with faint voices offscreen. It’s the part of the movie that is supposed to get cut in editing, but this is the film’s version of breaking the fourth wall, nudging us to see its subjects not as powerful and wealthy corporate leaders, but as normal guys getting jitters before appearing on camera. They may have designed and monetized the social media platforms that the movie dissects, but they aren’t the villains.

In fact, the only villain of the film is fictional—a personification of an AI algorithm in a storyline about a typical family’s struggles with social media, played by Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser. Throughout the film, he and his two evil sidekicks use a cartoonish console to manipulate an awkward high schooler, the idea being that all of us are being controlled in the same way.

It seems like a waste of money to hire an actor to play the “algorithm guy” when there are actual algorithm creators being interviewed in the film. But The Social Dilemma is loath to assign responsibility for the collective illness that is the internet, other than to go on about the big and bad and powerful “system.” As a result, the movie is less an indictment of Silicon Valley and its creators than a primary example of the way the profit-driven algorithm has come to govern not just our social lives, but also our relationship to art and culture.

None of the information in the film is particularly new. Most of us know about targeted ads and have noticed predictive algorithms reflecting our search history back at us. We have read about fake news and Cambridge Analytica. Social media is addictive, obviously, which is one of the film’s central themes. What’s new are the purveyors of this information: the remorseful, self-aware warriors-turned-conscientious-objectors of Silicon Valley.

The film’s interviewees take turns lamenting the way their utopian dream of connecting people “lost its way,” and explaining, to an increasingly eerie musical score, how social media instead became an extractive, addictive, psychologically damaging, and politically dangerous force. The problem is clear: Tech companies get their money from ads, making our online behavior their currency. This leads them to carelessly feed us cocktails of clickable posts, full of cute animals and family members, but also far-right conspiracies and dysmorphia-inspiring images of beauty.