The Anti-Social Novelist

A man writes a book. It is, he feels, “a kind of outpouring,” written from the same impulse “that makes him sing or try to go to bed with all beautiful ladies.” But then the critics blame the book for not being great.



You didn’t want to be great. You just wanted to write a book and have people read it.... I don’t think I am ill tempered about adverse criticism.... But, do you know, you never get over the ability to have your feelings hurt by deliberately cruel and destructive attacks. Even if you know why the attack was made, it still hurts.

These words come from a 1953 letter of gratitude that John Steinbeck, aged 51, sent an undergraduate who’d written an enthusiastic paper on The Grapes of Wrath, the book that in 1939 made Steinbeck an international celebrity; the truth of the matter, however, was a bit more complicated. At the very moment the letter was written, adverse criticism could still send Steinbeck into paroxysms of frustrated anger; at the same time, positive criticism did little or nothing for him.

Over the course of a long writing life, Steinbeck had won many prizes, among them the Pulitzer and then, remarkably enough, the Nobel, but no matter how many hundreds of critics and millions of readers declared him a national treasure, he not only raged at those who refused to extend him the accolades he hungered for, he scorned those very accolades when they came his way. As his newest biographer, William Souder, tells us in Mad at the World, he hated his fame, he hated public appearances, but mostly he hated the fans who, like his critics, “praised his work but didn’t understand it.”

Steinbeck’s was a soul profoundly ill at ease with itself: The ability to take praise as well as blame in his stride eluded him throughout the years. Angst was his middle name. Two of the most painful sentences in Souder’s biography tell us that “when he finished a book and knew it wasn’t good that wasn’t what bothered him. What bothered him was knowing that he couldn’t have made it better.” “Tormented” may be a better word than “bothered.” Very nearly a classic depressive, Steinbeck endured “a ceaseless struggle between contentment and despair that grew more pronounced as he got older,” driving him repeatedly to succumb to a black need to retreat from human connection “that would come to border on obsession.” In short: Steinbeck, in the flesh, was very much the opposite of Steinbeck on the page, where the narrator’s underlying plea, almost invariably, is that all human beings recognize themselves in one another.

Do such self-divisions between the artist and the art come as a surprise? How many thousands of people have met the writer of a book they’ve admired, only to come away thinking, “He’s nothing like his writing.” A writer hardly ever is. It’s simply that in most cases the best of the writer—that is, the person in control of the material—goes into the writing, while the rest of him—that is, the ordinary everyday self—acts out all the meanness and confusion inherent in the unresolved conflicts that dog us all. With John Steinbeck, the discrepancies were larger than life.